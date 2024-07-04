Man ordered to anger management after attacking woman with cutlass

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered to attend anger management classes after he assaulted a woman with a cutlass and threatened to kill her last week.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Deneko Deveaux, 29, with assault with a dangerous instrument and threats of death.

Deveaux reportedly assaulted Raven Jones with a cutlass and threatened her with death in Elizabeth Estates on June 29.

After pleading guilty to the charge, Deveaux claimed he was employed and had a clean record up to this point. He asked Magistrate Serville for leniency.

Deveaux was granted a conditional discharge and placed on six-month probation. During this time, he must attend anger management classes. Failure to obey these conditions would incur a $1,500 fine or three months in prison.

The defendant must return to court on September 27.