Man ordered to anger management after attacking woman with cutlass

A MAN was ordered to attend anger management classes after he assaulted a woman with a cutlass and threatened to kill her last week.
Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Deneko Deveaux, 29, with assault with a dangerous instrument and threats of death.
Deveaux reportedly assaulted Raven Jones with a cutlass and threatened her with death in Elizabeth Estates on June 29.
After pleading guilty to the charge, Deveaux claimed he was employed and had a clean record up to this point. He asked Magistrate Serville for leniency.
Deveaux was granted a conditional discharge and placed on six-month probation. During this time, he must attend anger management classes. Failure to obey these conditions would incur a $1,500 fine or three months in prison.
The defendant must return to court on September 27.
