New Bight Airport runway repaired, Western Air will resume flights

AVIATION Director Dr Kenneth Romer said potholes on Cat Island’s runway that caused Western Air to temporarily suspend flights have been repaired.

“When Western Air raised the concerns, we immediately mobilised a team to address it,” he told reporters outside the House of Assembly. “After a safety inspection, Western Air felt comfortable to deploy their service again. It’s an ongoing exercise to give Cat Island not just a new terminal, but significant improvements to the air side as well.”

Western Air temporarily suspended flights to and from New Bight, Cat Island, because of unsafe runway conditions. The airline revealed on Monday that scheduled flights there had resumed.

“The temporary fixes are expected to support ongoing flight operations until a permanent solution for the runway is implemented,” the airline said. “Affected passengers of the temporary pause are being assisted with alternative flight arrangements.”

Meanwhile, Dr Romer noted that Bahamasair is launching direct flights from the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) to Montego Bay, Jamaica, starting on July 25.

Bahamasair, in a Facebook post, said the roundtrip tickets will start from $526.35. Many expressed excitement over the announcement.

“There’s always been a very close relationship ally between The Bahamas and Jamaica,” Dr Romer said. “We’ve been extending our conversation as it relates to Caribbean travel, so Jamaica continues to be a very good hub.”

Dr Romer described Jamaica as a popular vacation destination. He added that Bahamasair listened to the demand of the public to have a larger variety of flight destinations to choose from. He said both The Bahamas and Jamaica have similarities in culture, noting he believes the direct flight will be beneficial.