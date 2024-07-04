Police shoot man wielding a cutlass

Police report that a 29-year-old male from Ross Corner is in the hospital after being shot by police while armed with a cutlass yesterday.

According to the police report, shortly before 7 am, a female in the area of Marlborough and West Bay Streets told police she was approached, robbed of her handbag, and assaulted in the face by a man armed with a cutlass.

Police upon responding found a man in the area of Baillou Hill Road and Lewis Street who they report was still armed with a cutlass. Police said that when one of the officers approached the suspect, the suspect attacked the officer and was subsequently shot in the leg.

The suspect was taken to the hospital via EMS where he remains in stable condition in police custody. Police investigations continue.