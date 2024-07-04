Teen admits to stealing, sent to Simpson Penn

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGE boy admitted to breaking into a store on John Chipman Street last month and stealing items worth over $500.

Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr., charged the 13-year-old, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, with shopbreaking, damage, stealing and causing harm.

A guardian was present during his arraignment.

The defendant and accomplices reportedly broke into Gibson’s Petty Shop and caused $138.60 in damage to a white security screen between 11.30pm June 1 and June 2. The suspects reportedly stole $590.50 worth of grocery items belonging to Michael Gibson.

The defendant also allegedly injured a fellow TA Thompson Junior High School student during a fight on February 2.

While the defendant pleaded guilty to the stealing charges, he entered a not-guilty plea to the causing harm charge.

He will be remanded to Simpson Penn until his probation report is produced on October 3.