‘Victims of own success’: LPIA needs $200m spend

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Nassau’s major airport requires a $200m expansion to support “phenomenal growth” in tourist and passenger traffic, the deputy prime minister revealed yesterday, adding: “We are victims of our own success.”

Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, told the House of Assembly in leading-off a debate on legislative reforms to ensure The Bahamas retains its top-tier status with US aviation regulators that he frequently has to “wait for a gate” to become available when arriving at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) due to heavy aircraft volumes.

“NAD saw approximately 3.5m arriving and departing passengers at Lynden Pindling International Airport between July 2023 and April 2024, representing a 10 percent increase over the same period in the prior fiscal year,” he said. “The ongoing airside infrastructure improvements and international parking lot equipment upgrades will enhance passenger experiences.

“But, frankly Madam Speaker, at LPIA we are victims of our success in tourism. As a result of overwhelming traffic and increased airlift, we are approaching full capacity and will need to invest an additional $200m to support this phenomenal growth trend.” Mr Cooper did not give timelines or specifics for the planned LPIA expansion, describing this as “a story for another day”.

However, he added: “But we want an airport for all Bahamians that all Bahamians can be very proud of; that can continue to be the best airport in the Caribbean without question and generate economic growth and activity. This is what we will continue to do...

“But suffice to say, Madam Speaker, I routinely, when I arrive at LPIA, routinely as the minister responsible for aviation have to wait for a gate. I don’t get mad, I don’t get salty. I am grateful to God that I have to wait for a gate because we are victims of our own success, Madam Speaker, which I celebrate.”

Dr Kenneth Romer, the Government’s aviation director, said in November 2023 that there are plans for a new runway and taxi ways at LPIA. He added that the airport’s operator, the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), was developing a comprehensive plan to address all of the concerns about necessary upgrades.

“I’ve met with the chairman and the president of NAD, Vernice Walkine, and NAD has unveiled a plan that speaks to the expansion of the taxi ways and additional runways. So, I am certain that very soon we would invite the media to see those plans. But there is a plan to address the air side concerns and components at the LPIA,” Dr Romer said.

When asked if the plans include a new runway, Dr Romer said: “The short answer is yes. The plans do include a new runway. The plans also include addressing the concerns with the control towers. The concerns speak to the problem with the runway, speak about a comprehensive way that we can address the congestion between the FBOs and the commercial legacy side of LPIA. The president of NAD, I’m certain, will be unveiling plans very soon to the general public.”

Mr Cooper, meanwhile, yesterday hailed the increased airlift and route connectivity that The Bahamas is now attracting. “Our efforts to increase airlift and connectivity have yielded impressive results,” he said. “By the end of 2023, overall airlift grew by 17 percent over the previous year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 4 percent.

“This expansion has been driven by the introduction of new airlift routes and charter operations from various international destinations. We have direct non-stop service from an impressive 25 North American cities and a total of 31 international destinations. We expect future new and expanded routes from Africa, the Middle East and Central and South America.”

Noting that The Bahamas plans to launch its digital Immigration card “within the next six months”, Mr Cooper accused the Opposition of “talking fool” over the country’s tourism numbers and added: “I am troubled by their need to talk down our number one industry and it’s impact on the economy.”

Opposition MPs denied that they had “talked down” Grand Bahama, but the deputy prime minister retorted: There has been a consistent talking down of Grand Bahama over the last three years. It’s pitiful; it’s absolutely pitiful.”

He asserted that stopover visitor arrivals for the entire Bahamas were up 5.8 percent year-over-year for the five months to end-May 2024 and Grand Bahama “one of the fastest growing in The Bahamas” at 14 percent.

Noting that stopover visitors typically spend $2,800 during their Bahamas vacation, compared to just $100 by cruise passengers, Mr Cooper said this nation is “constrained” in attracting more of the former at present “by our limited capacity in hotel rooms” which is why he has set the goal to double this by 15,000 within ten years.

“You don’t have to be a genius to figure out which one we want more of,” the deputy prime minister added of the comparison between stopover and cruise visitors. “Yes, we need more, we encourage more, we want more, they spend more and therefore we will welcome more every day of the week.”