‘Cruise passengers spending more than in previous years’

CRUISE passengers to The Bahamas are spending more money than they used to, according to Director General of Tourism Latia Duncombe.

Her comments come weeks after Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard said significant tourist arrival increases are driven by cruise passengers who do not spend much money.

Ms Duncombe said there were 3.9 million cruise passenger arrivals in the country from January to May, compared to about 3.4 million and 2.4 million arrivals in the same periods in 2023 and 2019, respectively.

She said in New Providence, the average cruise passenger spent $111.50 in 2023 compared to $84.50 in 2022.

Grand Bahama, however, saw a decrease in cruise passenger spending. In 2023, the average spending was $60.10 compared to $75.40 2022.

Family Islands saw cruise passengers spend $133.70 on average. In 2022, the average spend was $85.20 and in 2019 it was $27.80.

“I would like to share that there’s always an opportunity for them to spend more,” Ms Duncombe said. “The more products and services that we have, the more authentically Bahamian experiences we can give them, and the more our visitors will be more than happy to cover those costs.”

Lack of attractions is one reason many cruise passengers have avoided leaving ships over the years. Ms Duncombe said recent meetings with cruise lines revealed the percentage of visitors leaving the ship has grown to between 70 and 80 per cent.

She noted that stopover visitors to the country spend an average of $2,595.57 per trip and $425.50 per night.

In the House of Assembly last month, Mr Pintard complained that there was no growth in the number of people who spend $2,000 per person.