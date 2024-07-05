'Difficult' to deal with allegations featuring tourists

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE director general of tourism, investments and aviation said "it was a very difficult period" after allegations were made by two Kentucky women that they were drugged and sexually assaulted in Grand Bahama. As yet, police have made no move to prosecute anyone over the claims.

Latia Duncombe was asked about how tourism had bolstered its defences against unproven claims by visitors, in reference to the case of the alleged sex attack while on a beach in Grand Bahama.

The Tribune understands that Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has the file on the case "and at some point he will address”, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles.

Mrs Duncombe reiterated that isolated incidents may happen, but said visitors when abroad should take the same safety precautions as they do at home.

“The Ministry of Tourism, we have many facets, many arms and an arm that we have is the visitor safety and security unit that would make sure that - the touristic zones - that we patrol those areas and we liaise with the police so that's a level of support that we give. We're in those spaces. We have team members on the ground. Whenever something is of concern we reach out to the police who have ultimate responsibility for safety in the destination,” Mrs Duncombe said.

Reporters asked how tourists have reacted to international coverage of missing tourist Taylor Casey and the sexual assault allegations made by two Kentucky women, to which Mrs Duncombe said: “We’ve not seen a direct impact."

She added that they’re using technology to monitor and listen to tourists and ensure they receive necessary information from relevant agencies.

She said: “When we look at our existing climate, whenever there's a question that arises - and questions have arisen – we send them the communication that came from the police so they would have received the update from a press liaison officer. The same technology that we use to understand the profile of the visitor, what do they like, what are the preferences, we use that same technology and artificial intelligence to understand and to listen and to monitor the sentiment so we are listening.”

As for the case of missing 41-year-old Taylor Casey, Mrs Duncombe reiterated that The Bahamas remains a safe destination for visitors and residents, and referred to the prime minister’s five pillar crime plan.

She said: “We've seen increased police presence in many of our tourist zones, we've seen CCTV facial recognition that's also available and out there many of our large hotel properties, they have security teams, many of the touristic sites also have security measures that are in place."