'Difficult' to deal with allegations featuring tourists

By KEILE CAMPBELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE director general of tourism, investments and aviation said "it was a very difficult period" after allegations were made by two Kentucky women that they were drugged and sexually assaulted in Grand Bahama. As yet, police have made no move to prosecute anyone over the claims.
Latia Duncombe was asked about how tourism had bolstered its defences against unproven claims by visitors, in reference to the case of the alleged sex attack while on a beach in Grand Bahama.
The Tribune understands that Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has the file on the case "and at some point he will address”, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles.
Mrs Duncombe reiterated that isolated incidents may happen, but said visitors when abroad should take the same safety precautions as they do at home.
“The Ministry of Tourism, we have many facets, many arms and an arm that we have is the visitor safety and security unit that would make sure that - the touristic zones - that we patrol those areas and we liaise with the police so that's a level of support that we give. We're in those spaces. We have team members on the ground. Whenever something is of concern we reach out to the police who have ultimate responsibility for safety in the destination,” Mrs Duncombe said.
Reporters asked how tourists have reacted to international coverage of missing tourist Taylor Casey and the sexual assault allegations made by two Kentucky women, to which Mrs Duncombe said: “We’ve not seen a direct impact."
She added that they’re using technology to monitor and listen to tourists and ensure they receive necessary information from relevant agencies.
She said: “When we look at our existing climate, whenever there's a question that arises - and questions have arisen – we send them the communication that came from the police so they would have received the update from a press liaison officer. The same technology that we use to understand the profile of the visitor, what do they like, what are the preferences, we use that same technology and artificial intelligence to understand and to listen and to monitor the sentiment so we are listening.”
As for the case of missing 41-year-old Taylor Casey, Mrs Duncombe reiterated that The Bahamas remains a safe destination for visitors and residents, and referred to the prime minister’s five pillar crime plan.
She said: “We've seen increased police presence in many of our tourist zones, we've seen CCTV facial recognition that's also available and out there many of our large hotel properties, they have security teams, many of the touristic sites also have security measures that are in place."
Comments
John 12 hours, 29 minutes ago
Whilst the safety of guests visiting this country must always remain the number one priority, police and authorities must also ensure that Bahamians and anyone working in the industry are protected from false accusations and allegations and also that they are adequately compensated and restored when allegations are proven to be false. If there is sufficient evidence to support the allegations of the Zteo Kentucky women that they were drugged and raped and evidence to disprove the surveillance cameras if the resort, then the commissioner should allow the case to move forward and allow the courts decide. If, on the other hand, no such evidence exists and only word of mouth allegations, then it is wrong and unfair to hold this matter over the heads of the accused indefinitely. This will be total miscarriage of Justice. Resorts like Atlantis and Bah Mar as other tourist resorts around the world spend millions and millions to protect their properties and brand from fraud and false accusations. While 95 percent of visitors are genuine. There are those who seek to exploit opportunity. The two Kentucky women had sufficient opportunity to document evidence of rape. And any defense attorney will have a field day with this case. As for the missing guest at the Yoga resorts this incident is mysteriously baffling. It needs more investigation and hopefully this does not become a cold and unsolved case. . There is also now reports of a 24 year old cruise passenger missing ‘in the Caribbean’ little other information is given not even which island or part of The Caribbean the young man went missing. So now The Bahamas and every Caribbean country is suspect. PS other reports say the 14 y/o went missing in Germany, NOT the Caribbean but yet US media is saying ‘the Caribbean.’
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 34 minutes ago
"If there is sufficient evidence to support the allegations of the Zteo Kentucky women.."
When there is zero evidence, that is the easiest thing to dismiss from.a prosecution standpoint. Because, there is no evidence. It cant stand up in court. A judge will not accept the case anywhere in the world. Noone can be subjected to frivolous prosecution. Even if a case gets to court the judge will simply throw it out and harshly admonish the prosecution for wasting the courts time.
"commissioner...has the file on the case "and at some point he will address”
We know what this potentially means. Long drawn out decision making. Who knows maybe the accusers will lose interest.
What we've seen happening in the Bahamas is something different. A pattern where the police are reluctant to move forward with either politically or economically sensitive matters. Dont touch the tourism goose! Even the DPM is alledged to have stepped in to short circuit the prosecution of 62 illegally residing Chinese citizens, allegedly because of the business they were connected to. I doubt if they were working at a fast food restaurant an intervention would have happened..
There've been a number of allegations over the years of rapes committed by MPs, only one has seen the light of day and even in that case, the first action by the police according to the accuser was to try to get her to unknowingly agree to not prosecute. A mistrial was called directly after the most damning testimony was given, someone was related to Michael Pintard. We're left to wonder why noone revealed the relationship from the time the jury was impaneled. But anyway, let the evidence lose its sting for a few months.
Not a single charge has been brought against anybody in the FTX matter, even though all the evidence is now publicly available in the US court system, all the police would have to do is read the file. Nothing.
Not a single charge has been laid against Nygard, again even though all the evidence is publicly available in US Court records
Not a single charge of illegal gambling has been brought against the big 4 operators, over decades, the police couldnt find evidence of anything anywhere. No sting operation to find a receipt on patrons
Porcupine 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
This is not happenstance. There is a level of impunity that far exceeds the global norm. From top to bottom, there is a high level of corruption that pervades our entire country. Entire. One would like to think it is just rank incompetence. But, think again.
Porcupine 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
"....even though all the evidence is now publicly available in the US court system, all the police would have to do is read the file. Nothing." Perhaps we should wonder how many in the police department can read at all.
