Duncombe: We are working to get more traffic to stores on Bay Street

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

TOURISM Director General Latia Duncombe said work is being done to encourage cruise passengers to spend money at local spots downtown, not just the Nassau Cruise Port (NCP).

During the Prime Minister Press conference last week she made her comments after straw vendors told The Tribune on Tuesday that low sales have already got worse since the cruise port opened. Vendors within the cruise port said business has got better for them.

Ms Duncombe acknowledged concerns about guest traffic and people visiting more of the island.

She said the Ministry of Tourism has discussed getting visitors to explore areas to book tours or excursions with cruise lines.

“We’re doing everything that we can working along with the board, working along with the Downtown revitalization team to make sure that we get more traffic and see what can be done to improve the flow to make sure that more visitors can benefit,” she said.

Several straw vendors complained about a long fence extending from one of the port’s entries at the cruise port opposite the straw market. Vendors said this fence makes it harder for guests to access their market and encourages them to stay in the cruise port.

Ms Duncombe countered that many tourists do not spend all their time in the port and that some do venture downtown. She said she would meet members of the Tourism Development Corporation and Rebecca Small, president of the Straw Business Persons Society, to discuss the issues.