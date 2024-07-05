Former boxer accused of indecent assaults on teen girls

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FORMER boxer on Friday denied allegations that he attempted to solicit sex from three teenage girls in Andros earlier this year.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson charged James “Killer” Coakley, 53, with three counts of procuration and three counts of indecent assault.

The accused appeared from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Coakley allegedly attempted to procure unlawful sexual intercourse from three girls between the ages of 15 and 16 between January 1 and February 7 in Cargill Creek, Andros.

He is further accused of indecently assaulting the same females during the same timeframe.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges. Coakley told the Justice that he did not know any of the complainants and called the situation a “surprise” to him.

He further implored the court for assistance with bail claiming that he was “dying”. He wished to be released so he could seek medical attention with family.

Justice Grant-Thompson set the defendant’s trial to begin in her court on March 24, 2025.

Coakley’s pretrial date is set for March 5, 2025, and his case management is scheduled for September 4.

Mario Gray represented the defendant, but was not present during his arraignment.