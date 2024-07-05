Fort Fincastle vendors upset about closure notice

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

STRAW Market vendors at Fort Fincastle are disgruntled about their displacement due to repairs being conducted at the historic 126ft water tower.

A notice posted by Antiquities Monuments and Museums Corporation announced the closure of the main gate of the facility as of July 5.

One vendor, who asked not to be named, said the gate closure would prevent the taxis from visiting the historic site. She said the government has failed to communicate with vendors about the future of their livelihoods and the renovation's impact.

“My concern is we don’t mind them having to work on the water tower, that’s not our issue. Why are they closing the gate when they are not outside as yet?” the vendor of 15 years asked.

“We know it’s for our safety but while they are working inside, we feel like we should be here working with the gate opening for the taxis to come. If the taxis don’t come, we don’t have any money, we don’t have a job, we don’t have nothing. The taxis are what bring us here. What gives us our money.”

Another vendor, who expressed similar sentiments, said she was not opposed to the renovations, but demanded respect throughout the process. She insisted that the 42 vendors on Fort Fincastle are prepared to sue to seek compensation for the loss of funds if the matter is not resolved in a mannerly fashion.

“We were not properly informed in regards to the blockage that was going to happen with the gate at the entrance of the fort, so we were told that we would have been given a letter, but no letter was given,” Tiffany King-Williams said.

“In addition to that we are in peak season in tourism. We were not given ample time to put stuff in order and mind you don’t get me wrong we are not against the renovations of the water tower and the betterment of the fort because we are the vendors here and we benefit from it as well, that’s not what we are saying.

“The only thing we are asking is that everything is done in decency and order. Give us that level of respect as business licence stall holders and Bahamian citizens in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas in regards to what’s going on up here, this is our livelihood.”

Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Works Bacchus Rolle apologised for the miscommunication between all parties involved, adding that a notice posted by Antiquities Monuments and Museums Corporation announcing the closure of the facilities was premature.

He said a meeting will be held on July 12 for all stakeholders and allow an opportunity for communication and give “clear direction” on the next course of action.

He noted that the government is committed to creating spaces for vendors that will be profitable while acknowledging their displacement in the coming weeks.

“Unfortunately, there has to be some displacement,” Mr Rolle said.

“They know that there will be some displacement, the challenge was that it was sprung on them very quickly. So, we have identified a spot for them to be moved to and access to the property for them as well.

“So, you know, unfortunately, there has to be some movement, but I promise you what they will move back into will be something they will love, something that they will feel proud of, proud to be vendors, proud to come to this workspace and sell their works.”

SJK Construction and Engineering is responsible for the restoration efforts, with the scope of work expected to be extensive and valued at $3m. The project is expected to commence in early July, over an eight-month period.

The tower stands 216ft above sea level, making it the highest point in New Providence of historical importance. It functioned as Nassau’s water supply until 1970 and became inoperable in 2002 due to safety hazards.