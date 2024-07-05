Man accused of unlawful sexual intercourse with 12-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old man was remanded in custody after being accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl last week.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux charged Jahiem Adderley with unlawful sexual intercourse.

The defendant had unlawful sexual relations with an underage girl on June 30 in New Providence, it is alleged.

Adderley was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on October 1.