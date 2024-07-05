Man accused over fatal motorcycle accident

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN had his trial date set on Friday after he was accused of a fatal motorcycle accident on Market Street in 2022.

Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson charged Justin Pratt, 23, with vehicular manslaughter.

The defendant appeared virtually from prison for his arraignment.

The defendant is accused of causing the death of Carole Fortune after he struck him with his bike travelling south on April 9, 2022.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, Pratt informed the judge that his family tried to post his bail in Magistrate’s Court, but that he has yet to be released.

He was told that a bail hearing would be held on July 17 to address the matter.

Justice Grant Thompson set the defendant’s trial to begin in her court on April 6, 2025.

Pratt’s case management date is set for September 4.

Casey Bethel represented the accused.