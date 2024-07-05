Man charged with assault with a cutlass

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was granted bail last week after he was accused of assaulting a woman with a cutlass earlier this year.
Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged Dionisio Wilkinson, 41, with assault with a dangerous instrument and threats of harm.
The defendant allegedly assaulted Sheena Taylor with a cutlass and threatened her with harm on April 14.
While the defendant pleaded guilty to the harm charge, he entered a not-guilty plea to the assault charge.
The defendant was granted bail at $1,500.
He must return to court on July 8.
