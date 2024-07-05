0

Man charged with assault with a cutlass

As of Friday, July 5, 2024

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail last week after he was accused of assaulting a woman with a cutlass earlier this year. 

Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged Dionisio Wilkinson, 41, with assault with a dangerous instrument and threats of harm.

The defendant allegedly assaulted Sheena Taylor with a cutlass and threatened her with harm on April 14.

While the defendant pleaded guilty to the harm charge, he entered a not-guilty plea to the assault charge.

The defendant was granted bail at $1,500.

He must return to court on July 8.

