Man charged with assault with a cutlass

A MAN was granted bail last week after he was accused of assaulting a woman with a cutlass earlier this year.

Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged Dionisio Wilkinson, 41, with assault with a dangerous instrument and threats of harm.

The defendant allegedly assaulted Sheena Taylor with a cutlass and threatened her with harm on April 14.

While the defendant pleaded guilty to the harm charge, he entered a not-guilty plea to the assault charge.

The defendant was granted bail at $1,500.

He must return to court on July 8.