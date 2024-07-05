Man denies murder of former gang member

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN on Friday denied his involvement in the death of a former gang member in his vehicle on Infant View Road last January.

Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson charged Billy Martin, 31, with murder.

The defendant appeared in court from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Martin is accused of shooting and killing Dominique Berry on January 17, 2023 after cutting him off in morning traffic on his way to work.

The 33-year-old victim was known earlier to have had gang affiliations.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Martin will next appear before Justice Joyann Ferguson Pratt on July 17 for a trial date.