No action taken yet in case of two Kentucky women that claimed to be raped while in GB

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net





CHIEF Superintendent of Police Shanta Knowles said Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander has the file concerning two Kentucky women who claimed in February that two men at Pirate’s Cove Zipline and Water Park in Grand Bahama drugged and sexually assaulted them.

CSP Knowles, the officer in charge of Grand Bahama, said Commissioner Fernander will address the issue at some point.

No one has been charged concerning the matter.

Police had disputed Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson’s claims that officers refused to give them rape kits and treated them like criminals after they made their allegations.

The women said they believed their drinks were spiked.

Ms Dobson claimed she woke up in the resort’s bathroom with people all around.

“I just felt dirtiness on my legs, and I knew what had happened,” she told Lex18, a Kentucky news station.

This is not the only matter the press is waiting for Commissioner Fernander to discuss and give an update.

In April, Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier sent him recommendations concerning the police-involved killings of Deangelo Evans, Shanton Forbes and Dino Bain. Jurors in the Coroner’s Court inquests for those matters returned homicide by manslaughter findings. Commissioner Fernander repeatedly told the press to “stand by” for news about the DPP’s recommendations, but has yet to address the matter publicly three months later. By convention, the police always follow the recommendation of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.