‘No bullet casings matched gun’ allegedly belonging to Finley

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FIREARM expert said no casings or fired bullets matched the weapon that reportedly belonged to 15-year-old Gino Evante Finley, Jr, who police shot and killed on Prince Charles Drive in 2017.

The deceased was a suspect in an armed robbery at the QVS pharmacy in Seagrapes Plaza on May 23, 2017, before two officers engaged him.

Dennis Sturrup and Denzil Deveaux, both corporals, are the subjects of this inquest. Neither has been present during the proceedings.

Detective Inspector Henrington Curry said that the Taurus 9mm pistol recovered from the scene was tested and found capable of firing.

However, he said none of the bullet casings from the scene matched the deceased’s alleged weapon. He said nine casings belonged to one weapon and two to another, but none matched Finley, Jr’s alleged weapon, the only gun he tested.

When questioned by David Cash, the lawyer for the deceased’s estate, Inspector Curry said he never received the two weapons that matched the casings he tested.

He also confirmed that he never received unfired bullets matching the deceased’s reported weapon.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Jonnel Adderley of the firearm licensing division said the deceased was never licensed to own a firearm.

He said no 15-year-old had ever been issued a gun license.

Chief Superintendent of Police Tyrell Cox, the chief investigator at the shooting, read the report of Cpl Deveaux in court.

He read that Cpl Deveaux was following behind his partner as they pursued the deceased behind Wendy’s at the Seagrapes Plaza.

Cpl Deveaux wrote that he heard his partner shout “gun” shortly before the deceased dropped his weapon while being chased.

Cpl Deveaux wrote that he saw Cpl Sturrup corner the defendant near water tanks at the service area of the restaurant and saw the deceased reach for his partner’s weapon, prompting Cpl Sturrup to shoot Finley, Jr.

Supt Cox said two weapons were used in the incident, and the deceased had an accomplice. However, he said only one gun was recovered from the scene.

Inspector Jake Petty of the police armoury said officers are trained to use their firearms as a last resort.

He confirmed that Cpl Sturrup was qualified to fire a 9mm Sig Sauer, a 9mm Uzi SMG, a 9mm Colt SMG and a 5.56mm Colt M4 rifle.

Under cross-examination from Mr Cash, Inspector Petty was shown morgue photos of the deceased and agreed that there were no visible gunshot injuries to his centre mass. He said there were injuries to the teen’s back.

Responding to K Melvin Munroe, the lawyer for the officers, Inspector Petty could not say what type of injuries he saw on the deceased’s back.

Acting Coroner Kara Turnquest Deveaux is presiding over the case.

Angelo Whitfield marshalled the evidence.