Romer: Task force established to manage airport passenger congestion

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AVIATION Director Dr Kenneth Romer said a task force has been established to manage airport passenger congestion during peak travelling times.

He said congestion has been significantly alleviated throughout the Lynden Pindling International Airport, but the task force will include members of the Airport Authority, airlines and other stakeholders.

“When it comes to the volume of tourism, if it speaks to operational inefficiency, that’s when it becomes my concern,” he said.

Dr Romer said the lack of scanning equipment contributed to long lines and that personnel had been beefed up.

He said work will be done to manage arrival and departure times to lessen overcrowding strategically.

The ministry is also looking to strengthen its aviation safety and security systems.

“Obviously, passenger confidence in the aviation safety security system is indispensable to how we grow our industry,” he said. “The Bahamas is required to conform to a safety oversight system to promote aviation safety. This is achieved by observing and assessing the compliance of our aircraft operators, service providers the applicable regulations, procedures, and recommended practices. Of course, you know that this mandate is supported through safety and security audits conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority in The Bahamas. They evaluate things such as surveillance, compliance, risk assessment, and safety management.