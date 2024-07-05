Senior police officer on leave after allegations

AFTER a series of voice notes were circulated on social media, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander issued a statement on Friday to say that a senior officer has gone on garden leave while an investigation takes place.

The voice notes involved the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson.

Commissioner Fernander said: "In response to the recent circulation of voice notes involving Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson, Officer-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, I want to assure the public that the Royal Bahamas Police Force takes these allegations very seriously. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism within our ranks."

He added: "Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson has consented to proceed on garden leave in the first instance, pending a thorough investigation into this matter.

"To ensure continuity and uphold our commitment to public safety, Chief Superintendent Anthon Rahming will assume the responsibilities of the Officer-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigation Department during this period."

The allegations surrounded a series of voice notes purportedly involving Chief Supt Johnson in conversation with an accused criminal.

Commissioner Fernander added: "The Royal Bahamas Police Force remains dedicated to transparency, accountability, and the trust placed in us by the Bahamian people. We will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses and ensure that appropriate actions are taken based on the findings."

On a previous matter before the commissioner, there is still no update on a decision regarding recommendations from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions concerning the potential criminal prosecution over police killings that received adverse inquest findings within the last year.

On April 9 this year, the commissioner received those recommendations, but when asked about it since has only said to "stand by".

The cases include the deaths of Deangelo Evans, Shanton Forbes and Dino Bain, which were found to be homicide by manslaughter at the Coroner's court.