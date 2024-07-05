Wheelchair-bound man accused of having a gun, ammunition, marijuana and cocaine

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN in a wheelchair was granted $8,000 bail yesterday after he was accused of having a loaded gun and drugs on Corlett Road in May.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby charged Deron Dean, 41, with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs.

Dean was allegedly found with a black Colt .25 pistol and six rounds of ammunition on May 17. The defendant also allegedly had 1 1/8oz of marijuana and four grams of cocaine.

He pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

The prosecution raised no objections to his bail, but asked that stipulations be attached.

Calvin Seymour, the defendant’s attorney, noted it would be challenging for his client to get to a police station without wheelchair access.

Under the terms of Dean’s bail, he must sign in at the South Beach Police Station on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm. He will also be fitted with a monitoring device and must obey a residential curfew of 7pm to 8am daily.

His trial is scheduled for September 18.