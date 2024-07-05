‘Wheels turning’ over Family Island airports

The Government’s aviation chief yesterday said the “wheels are turning” on Family Island airport transformation with an assessment conducted on all 28 locations.

Dr Kenneth Romer, director of aviation, said many airports have “progressively deteriorated” and renovations are being carried out at the 14 airports in the Family Island ‘renaissance’ initiative.

He added: “We have assessed the state of all of our government-owned aviation assets. The Airport Authority has oversight for some 28 Family Island airports. We are aware of the state of these airports that have progressively deteriorated over many, many, many years.

“The commitment was not to find or make excuses. We were committed to finding solutions to them. It will not be an overnight process and the wheels might be turning exceedingly slow by some persons, but I can assure you that the wheels are turning.

“So we’ve been assessing the state of all of our government-owned assets; the navigational aids, the equipment, the state of our runways, taxiways and apron. We’ve undertaken to really prepare the Family Island airports through the PPP and also funding initiatives.”

Dr Romer said construction is currently being undertaken on the $18m renovations to Cat Island’s New Bight airport, which will see an extension of the runway and taxi apron.

“New Bight International Airport, very pleased to say that we have addressed some of the immediate short-term concerns raised again by some of the larger carriers or the heavier carriers like Western Air, but the New Bight International airport is mobilised,” he added.

“And, as we speak, construction is going on as it relates to the estimated $18m terminal facility. The runway is going to be extended in excess of 7,000 square feet, taxi apron way. Again, the airside is also a priority.”

For North Eleuthera International airport, Dr Romer said by the 2024 third quarter there will be repairs to the apron and taxi way through a $60m Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan while the passenger terminal will be renovated to accommodate 1,400 people.

He said: “This will alleviate some of the concerns from the saturation of aircraft on any given day that goes into North Eleuthera, but both the North Eleuthera airside and landside have been targeted for development.”

In Long Island, the Deadman’s Cay airport is slated to be reconstructed and modelled after the airport in Great Harbour Cay. Dr Romer said the runway will be expanded to 7,500 square feet, allowing larger international flights to land in the destination.

“This will allow us to address some of the concerns that large international carriers cannot come into Deadman’s Cay, Long Island, removing the impediments by extending the runway and by causing there to be a new airport in Deadman’s Cay,” Dr Romer said.

He added that Black Point, Exuma, and Mayaguana are also slated for new airports, with Mayaguana’s airport expected to be mobilised by the fourth quarter.

Dr Romer said the airport in South Bimini is “fully mobilized” with $40m worth of renovations underway including a 400-passenger terminal.

He said: “We are pleased with what’s happening in Bimini. They’ve been speaking to airline partners, and we’re very optimistic that Bimini is going to be totally revitalised in terms of airlift and airport infrastructure over the next two years.”

Additional airports to be targeted include Arthur’s Town, Rock Sound, Marsh Harbour and Treasure Cay, Inagua, Staniel Cay, Rum Cay and Farmer’s Cay.

Dr Romer said: “So we’re moving in terms of developing, delivering on a commitment to address the state of airport infrastructure. I emphasise again that the state of our airports did not just happen overnight.

“But there was a commitment, again, from all of our aviation tourism partners to make sure that the state is effectively addressed and we see again the renaissance of our Family Islands again through airport development.”