Kai Jones re-signs with the Clippers

BAHAMIAN big man Kai Jones will have yet another opportunity to try and make his way back onto the floor in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Jones agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Los Angeles Clippers which now gives him a chance to compete for a roster spot next season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The length of the deal is not yet specified but the opportunity allows for the Bahamian forward/centre to vie for a roster spot during the Clippers’ training camp.

The athletic big has been in search of a NBA home ever since his stint with the Charlotte Hornets came to a peculiar end in October last year. The 6-foot-11 forward/centre made a few questionable posts on social media, which involved the criticism of his teammates, that ultimately led to the Hornets organisation severing ties with him.

He spent a good chunk of the 2023-24 NBA season on the shelf until the Philadelphia 76ers took a chance and signed him to a 10-day deal in March. Despite the new opportunity, Jones was unable to suit up in a NBA game for the 76ers before the short-term deal ended due to an untimely hamstring injury.

Just before the start of the NBA postseason, the Clippers added the former no.19 first rounder to their playoff roster but he never logged any minutes during their postseason run.

With the NBA free agency in full swing, the Clippers opted not to pick up Jones’ $2.2 million team option which allowed him to hit the market as an unrestricted free agent before this latest deal.

The 23-year-old was expected to play for The Bahamas senior men’s national basketball team during the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament but according to reports, he is nursing an ankle injury that will also keep him sidelined for the NBA Summer League.

Although the former Hornets player was unable to log any consistent NBA minutes last season, he showed up in a big way for The Bahamas during the first window of the FIBA Americup 2025 Qualifiers against Puerto Rico in February.

He averaged 13.5 points per game, 8 rebounds and 1.5 steals on 68.8 per cent shooting from the field in the home-and-away series.

During his last season with the Hornets, Jones turned in 3.4 ppg, 2.7 rebounds and shot 55.8 per cent from the field in 46 games played.

His career averages are 2.7 ppg, 2.0 rebounds on 56.7 per cent field goal percentage.

It is hoped that Jones can get back into NBA action next season.