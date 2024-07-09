Man who broadcast voice notes is shot

• Shooting comes hours after Commissioner says trust probe

• Fernander says team from security and intelligence branch will lead investigation

• Law enforcement teams from US and UK ‘willing to help ensure impartiality’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

SYLVENS Metayer, the man who first disclosed voice notes that led Criminal Investigation Department head Chief Superintendent of Police Michael Johnson to take leave amid a police probe, was shot during a Facebook Live broadcast last night.

Hundreds were tuning in when a dozen or more shots rang through his house, forcing him to fall to the ground amid sounds of breaking glass and a crying baby.

Mr Metayer, whose Facebook page says he lives in Atlanta, Georgia, said he was shot in the foot and grazed on his face.

“That dream come true,” he said after he was shot. Earlier, he posted on Facebook that he dreamed he would be shot.

“Hey, y’all send a hit out on me,” he added during the stream as chaos unfolded and viewers reacted with shock.

The live footage showed an unidentified woman calling the police as he lay on the floor, dazed and bleeding.

He survived the incident and was helped by US police.

“The FBI know I’m here,” he told the officers on the live stream. “I have issues with the Bahamian government. I made the newspaper today so they probably send somebody to kill me.”

Before he was shot, Mr Metayer was making a number of disparaging claims about senior police officers and government officials, many of them challenging to follow.

He was the first person to expose voice notes that have put the Royal Bahamas Police Force under heavy scrutiny. The voice notes purportedly captured conversations about a quid pro quo arrangement that would let the police drop their chase for Michael Fox, Jr, and Dino Smith, two men suspected of being involved in a $1.4m bank heist in November.

Fox Jr and Smith were killed in separate incidents earlier this year.