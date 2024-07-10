Baha Mar Foundation donates over $60,000 to local charity organisations

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Baha Mar Resort Foundation donated more than $60,000 to four community organisations yesterday.

The donations were from the Baha Mar Resort Foundation’s annual charity golf tournament in May, which raised $210,000. They will be shared with nine organisations.

Baha Mar’s vice senior president of government affairs, Robert Sands, presented the Bahamas Down Syndrome Association with $15,000, the Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled received $20,000, the Salvation Army received $20,000, and Hands for Hunger received $15,000.

The Nex Gen Young Men Mentorship is expected to receive $5,000.

“The Baha Mar Resort Foundation believes that The Bahamas is good to Baha Mar, so Baha Mar should also be good to The Bahamas,” Mr Sands said during the donation conference at the resort. “As much as we enjoy being in the hospitality industry and serving the general public, we equally enjoy giving back to the community in which regenerate our rewards.”

Patricia Francis, director of the Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled, said the donation will go a long way to meeting the needs of those with disabilities. She also said the organisation is developing a programme and getting a new building to facilitate it.

Betty Taylor, the Bahamas Down Syndrome Association (BDSA) president, said the donation will pay for a specially designated building for people with Down syndrome so they can have a place to go and not be stuck at home.

“We don’t want to finance it where we have to go through the bank and be paying for years,” she said. “So we’re saving, begging, and selling socks whatever it takes. We are doing that to get our building.”