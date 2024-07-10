Man charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition granted $20K bail

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A 23-YEAR-OLD man charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition was granted $20,0000 bail with two suretors.

In an affidavit, Mr Maycock said he was arrested after midnight while allegedly on the New Providence Highway.

He stated that officers informed him that he was in a car which overturned multiple times, where the firearm and ammunition were later discovered.

Mr Maycock was taken to the hospital and treated for a fractured skull and other serious injuries. Despite the severity of the injuries, police took him from the hospital two days after the incident. He was remanded to Bahamas Department of Correction on June 17, 2024 for suspicion of possession of firearm and ammunition.

Mr Maycock said he does not own the vehicle and had no memory of the alleged incident.

Justice Jeanine Weech-Gomez wrote: “In relation to the nature and seriousness of the crime, the offences are of a serious nature. It is important to note, however, that this alone is not sufficient reason to deny bail. There must be cogent evidence which suggests that the Applicant likely committed the Offences for which he is charged with.”

“I now turn to public safety or safety of the Applicant himself. There is no evidence which suggests that the public’s safety or the Applicant’s own safety is at risk. Again, it is incumbent on the Respondent to provide cogent evidence of any real or perceived risk to public safety and order. There is no such evidence before this Court suggesting the same.”

The prosecution affidavit alleged Mr Maycock has several previous convictions, and also noted a witness.

Justice Weech-Gomez ordered Mr Maycock to be fitted with an Electronic Monitoring Device and surrender his passport to the Criminal Registry.

He is also required to sign in to Central Police Station every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday before 6pm. The applicant nor his agents are to have any deliberate contact with the Prosecution’s witnesses in this matter.