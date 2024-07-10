0

National Honours announced

As of Wednesday, July 10, 2024

THE National Honours for 2024 have been announced - including the Order of National Hero being awarded to a former slave. 

A statement from the Office of the Governor General said that she was "pleased to announce the conferral of awards under the National Honours Act to Citizens of The Bahamas". 

Former slave Kate Moss receives the Order of National Hero postumously. In the 1820s, Henry and Helen Moss were plantation owners in Crooked Island. Kate Moss was a young house slave there. She was accused of theft, insubordination and insolence by the plantation owners. 

The statement from the Governor General's office said: "During her early service, Kate refused to mend clothes as instructed by her owners, and consistently refused to carry out negative orders from her “owners”. Her refusals in the era of slavery, caused her repeatedly severe punishment from which she eventually died.

"Abolitionists in England learned about the plight of Kate and called Kate -"Poor Black Kate" and when the authorities in Nassau heard about her death, they charged Henry and Helen Moss with murder. They were found guilty, and the magistrate sentenced them to pay fines totaling £300 or spend five months in Nassau’s common jail.

"Kate’s death and her action against slavery became big news on both sides of the Atlantic in the late 1820s and 1830s, and it was used to strengthen the growing demand for the abolition of slavery, a movement in England led principally by William Wilberforce.

"Kate’s actions to stand up for herself would become an act of defiance that was strong enough to make an impact on slavery worldwide and impacted on the history of The Bahamas and the world and must never be forgotten.

"The National Honours Committee, therefore, recognises Kate Moss for her timely and determined courage demonstrated against racism and slavery."

The complete list of the other honours awarded is as follows: 


Order of The Bahamas - Companion


Bradley Roberts (Posthumously) 

Cyril St John Stevenson , MVO (Posthumously)

Frank Howard Watson, CD

Franklin Wilberforce Walkine 

Idris Reid 

The Rt Rev Laish Z Boyd 

Neville Wisdom 

Rev Canon S Sebastian Campbell, CM


Order of The Bahamas - Officer


David Alexander Knowles 

Rev Fr James Betram Moultrie 

Joseph Robert Love , CD (Posthumously)


Order of The Bahamas – Member


Anita D Hilton-Bernard, CD, CMG

Sir Baltron B Bethel, KCMG, CMG

Basil O’Brien, CMG 

Camille F. Johnson, CMG

Donald McKinney (Posthumously)

Estelle G Gray-Evans 

Ethlyn Isaacs , OBE (Posthumously)

Franklyn Kennedy McPherson Williams

Herbert C Walkine , CMG, OBE, CVO (Posthumously)

Indira Nicole Demeritte-Francis 

Leonard Joseph Knowles (Posthumously) 

Margaret McDonald, CBE , CVO (Posthumously)

Maxwell James Thompson, OBE (Posthumously)

Patricia Fountain Lady Isaacs (Posthumously)

Rodney Ezekial Bain (Posthumously)

Wendell G Major, OBE


Order of Excellence


James Lawlor

John Joseph Issa


Order of Distinction - Companion


Albert Sidney Ferguson 

Angela Missouri Sherman-Peter, MD 

Anthony Alfred Adderley 

Audrey Eloise Major-Rolle 

Barbara Carey-Burrows 

Barbara Zonicle 

Belinda Madgalene Wilson 

Berchenal A Bethel 

Bernardette Thompson-Murray 

Caleb Bernard Osbourne Hepburn (Posthumously)

Calvin Balfour 

Carl Francis Smith 

Charles James Turner 

Charles Christopher Albury

Cheryl Marie Darville

Colin Deane (Posthumously)

Colin Leslie Higgs

Colleen Nottage

Creswell Sturrup

Cynthia Lorraine Duvalier

Cynthia Gibbs

Charles Davidson Hepburn, OBE

Diana Lightbourne

Doan Cleare

Earl H Seymour

Edwin Culmer

Elikam George Moss (Posthumously)

Elise Delancy

Elliston Rahming

Elma Garraway, MBE

Emily Monique Williams

Ernest John Bowe 

Eugenia C Cartwright, OD

Franklyn Agustus Butler II

Franklyn J Kemp

Geannine Renee Moss

Glen Samuel Beneby

Glenn Gomez

Godfrey Randolph Williams 

Harcourt Victor Brown 

Harold Munnings, OBE (Posthumously)

Harrison Thompson 

Hyacinth Winder-Pratt

Irene Patrica Clarke-Stubbs 

Ivan Ford Butler, Jr 

James Allardyce Campbell, MBE (Posthumously)

James Anothony “Tony” McKinney 

Janeen McCartney 

Japheth Edison Deleveaux (Posthumously) 

Jeanette Bethel 

Jennifer Johnson 

John Berkley “Peanuts” Taylor, MBE 

John Addington Rolle (Posthumously) 

Joshua Sears 

Kelsie Dorsett 

Larry Demeritte 

Leanza Elizabeth Gardiner–Keju 

Leila Greene 

Leona Rosalee Jane Fernander-Samuda (Posthumously)

Luther Emerson Smith 

Maisie Evans 

Marco Rolle 

Mary Mitchell 

Mary Sweetnam (Posthumously) 

Melvin Carvel Seymour 

Myrtis Geneva Russell N

ehemiah Waywood Francis (Posthumously) 

Rev Newton Williamson, BEM 

Nikkiah Meoshi Forbes 

Noreen Yvonne Major (Posthumously) 

Oris Stanley Russell, CMG, OBE (Posthumously)

Patricia Eaine Joan Rodgers 

Patrick Ernest Bailey (Posthumously) 

Patrick Wright 

Peter Deveaux-Isaacs 

Philip Steven Weech 

Philip Miller 

Philip Berlin Munroe 

Raymond Julien 

Raymond Roosevelt Neilly 

Rena Glinton 

Renae Lunel Ferguson Bufford 

Rev Reuben Edward Cooper, MBE 

Rhonda Sheena Teresa Chipman-Johnson

Ronald Thompson 

Roosevelt Anthony Philip Bethel 

Rudolph Alexander Levarity 

Samuel Toney Evans (Posthumously) 

Shelia Gweneth Carey 

Sherrylee Denise Smith 

Stevenson Smith 

Talmage Raymond Leo Pinder, JP 

Terrance S Bastian 

Thelma Ferguson-Beneby 

Theophilus Coakley 

Tonya Bastian-Galanis 

Washington Williams 

Wilbur Courtney Preston Major (Posthumously)

Wilfred Alexander Horton (Posthumously)

Willamae Salkey 

William B Donsel Styles (Posthumously)

William Edward Poitier


Order of Distinction – Officer


Andrea Sweeting (Posthumously)

Antoinette Saunders 

Carmen Dawkins 

Carmen Gomez

Clara Lowe 

Clarice Turnquest 

Cloretta Denise Cargill-Gomez

Coralee Mackey 

Donna Marie Delancy 

Iris Loretta Williams 

Ismella Davis-Delancy 

Jacqueline Priscella Barnett-Bethel

Leon Wilson 

Miriam L Curtiss 

Nerissa Gibson 

Roger Irvin Forbes 

Rosemary C Pintard-Bowe


Order of Distinction – Member


Beverly Wallace Whitfield, Governor-General's Gold Award, MVO

Bendalee Adderley 

Cypreanna Winters

Eddington Alexander Burrows

Kim Saunders 

Kimberley McKinney-Rolle

Paul Cecil Aranha

Sonja Annette Poitier


Order of Merit - Companion


Albert Cyril Armbrister

Andrew Johnson

Androsia Christina Fernander

Anthony Morris (Posthumously)

Arnold Edwin Josey Sr 

Cheryl Lenora Carey

Christian Justilien 

Daniel Ferguson 

Dianne M Kemp-Dunn

Emmanuel Wesley Francis

Gary Mackey

George Willis Bethell 

Gillian Gia Curry Williams 

Glenroy Derrick Aranha 

Herbert Zacharias “Mamba” Burrows (Posthumously)

Hubert Milton Smith 

Irene Francis Charlton 

Iris Rosemaria Knowles nee Dillet 

Jackswell Charles Percentie 

Lawrence Luke Bethell 

Leroy McFarland Whylly (Posthumously)

Letitia Rose Taylor Curry 

Loyd Nelson Ferguson 

Mario Arlington Bain Sr (Posthumously)

Michael Eddward Sweeting 

Nikolas LaDen Barnes 

Paul Joseph McWeeney 

Pete Joel Campbell (Posthumously) 

Pastor Phalmon Alexander Ferguson 

Phyllis Joy-Anne Garraway 

Pastor Prince Bodie 

Ralph Francisco McKinney 

Richard David Moss, BEM (Posthumously)

Ruby Nadeen Beneby 

Whitfield Ralph Rolle


Order of Merit - Officer


Alvan Kenneth Rolle 

Ashley Anthony Rolle 

Bridgette Arlene Francis-Ingraham (Posthumously)

Bruce Cedric Darville 

Chaswell Andre Hanna 

Damien James Robinson 

David Garvin Beneby 

David Rahming 

Dencil Livingston Rolle 

Dennis Gilbert 

Derek Noville 

Derek W Smith, Sr

Donnalee Veronica Bowe

Dwight Alexander Adderley

Earl Andrew Thompson

Elaine Ernestine Sands

Gary Van Smith

Godfrey Michael Ellis 

Henry Curry II 

James Simmons 

Janet Chantel McKenzie 

John Wesley Ferguson 

John Beadle(Posthumously)

Judith Carol Lightbourne-Blair

Kendal Hanna

Kenneth Dudley Calvin Flowers

Lillian Hudson Jones 

Milton Hanna 

Neville Adderley

Rendal Coleby 

Roberto Tyrone Goodman

Rodger Thompson 

Shanta Emily Knowles 

Sherry Beneby 

Theophilus Seabron Cox

Warren Louis Dwayne Johnson

Whitney Paul Ricardo Kenny

Wilfred Ferguson


Order of Merit - Member


Anthony Stanislaus Capron 

Casuarina McKinney-Lambert 

Charles William Major Sr (Posthumously)

Devynne Charlton 

Edward Joseph Deveaux 

Franklyn Gustavus Darling-Ferguson

Lester Gilbert Herman Maycock 

Marisa Dawne Mason-Smith 

Robert Bob Pinder 

Rudolph Balfour


Order of Lignum Vitae


Shania Adderley


Medals for Acts of Bravery


Andrew Sweeting 

Sean Symonette (Posthumously)


Distinguished Service Medal


Agnes Elizabeth Ferguson

Alfreda Doralene Strachan

Alsette Cortez Deleveaux

Angela Johnson

Angela Florence Cartwright

Anita Dillet 

Ann Morley-Carmel

Audrey Elizabeth Mortimer

Audrey Doloros Sherman-Dean

Augustine Ivan Roberts 

Austin Stephen Roberts

Barbara Elinor Gibson

Benedict Charles Dorsett

Bercil Miller-Taylor

Betty Anne Sutherland-Brown

Beluah Carroll 

Beverley Patrice Pinder

Brenda Ruth Williams

Brian Knowles 

Carlotta Zinda Klass 

Cedric William Bethel 

Celestine Mae Donnita Allen

Christopher Austin Bain (Posthumously)

Clinton Charles Scavella 

Craig L Bowe 

Cynthia Olive Poitier 

Daniel Henry Leadon 

David Irving Ferguson 

Debbie Dian McKenize Lightbourn

Delores Sweeting 

Donna Grant 

Dorcas Albertha Moss 

Ella Jane Anderson 

Elton Hinsdale McKinney 

Eugeina Renea Roberts 

Everette Zenus Mackey

Fiordelisa Bain 

Federick Albury 

Gail Patricia Wisdom 

Gerald Erskine Cunningham

Gladston Charles Thurston

Harrison Franklyn Horton

Henry Dummett 

Howard John Bastian 

Huedley Moss 

Hylene Iynesta Moss 

Ian S Clarke 

Idamae Diane Ferguson 

Ingrid Rolle 

Ivan Patrick Joseph Deveaux

Ivan Patrick Turnquest 

Jeffrey Livingston Francis

Jennifer Elaine Braynen 

Joseph Augusta Cunningham Sr.

Joseph Lorenzo McKenzie 

Juan Pratt 

Judy Ann Wemyss 

Kevin Morley Sr 

Kirklyn Benjamin Smith 

Leroy Milton Summer 

Lester Rosewell Bain 

Levant Wright 

Leyland “Cojack” Laing Sr

Lillian Louise Smith

Livingstone Adderley Sr 

Llewelyn Henry Williams 

Louise Pople nee Rahming (Posthumously)

Louvenia Ulan Rolle 

Lucille Adell Scavella 

Lucine Mingo Sr 

Macumbla Avard Alfred Smith 

Madeline Lena Young 

Malachi H Roberts 

Majorie Maria Wallace 

Mary Mitchell 

Nelson Recardo Strachan 

Nolan Bartlett 

Norma Eudell Roberts 

Octavia Isadora King-Johnson 

Patrick Bethel 

Paula May McGregor 

Perry Rudolph Cunningham 

Philip Anthony McPhee 

Ray Thomas Davis Sr (Posthumously)

Reginald Forbes 

Robert Lance Simmons Sr 

Rodger Gorden Mortimer 

Rodney Roland Gibson 

Rosemary Hanna 

Ruban “Bishop” Roberts 

Rudolph Whitfield Arthur 

Sandra Veronica Archer

Shannalee Sands 

Sharon Elmae Scavella 

Spurgeon David Lightbourne

Stanley Deveaux (Posthumously)

Sylvia Rosalie Curtis 

Timothy Bailey 

Timothy Moses 

Urvan O’Neal Moxey 

Vanria Belinda Munnings

Vincent Alexander Ellis Sr

Wendell Gregory Deveaux

Wendy Quant 

Wendy Fernander 

Wesley Leo Thompson

Wilhemena Ruth Gibson 

Willard Barr



