National Honours announced

THE National Honours for 2024 have been announced - including the Order of National Hero being awarded to a former slave.
A statement from the Office of the Governor General said that she was "pleased to announce the conferral of awards under the National Honours Act to Citizens of The Bahamas".
Former slave Kate Moss receives the Order of National Hero postumously. In the 1820s, Henry and Helen Moss were plantation owners in Crooked Island. Kate Moss was a young house slave there. She was accused of theft, insubordination and insolence by the plantation owners.
The statement from the Governor General's office said: "During her early service, Kate refused to mend clothes as instructed by her owners, and consistently refused to carry out negative orders from her “owners”. Her refusals in the era of slavery, caused her repeatedly severe punishment from which she eventually died.
"Abolitionists in England learned about the plight of Kate and called Kate -"Poor Black Kate" and when the authorities in Nassau heard about her death, they charged Henry and Helen Moss with murder. They were found guilty, and the magistrate sentenced them to pay fines totaling £300 or spend five months in Nassau’s common jail.
"Kate’s death and her action against slavery became big news on both sides of the Atlantic in the late 1820s and 1830s, and it was used to strengthen the growing demand for the abolition of slavery, a movement in England led principally by William Wilberforce.
"Kate’s actions to stand up for herself would become an act of defiance that was strong enough to make an impact on slavery worldwide and impacted on the history of The Bahamas and the world and must never be forgotten.
"The National Honours Committee, therefore, recognises Kate Moss for her timely and determined courage demonstrated against racism and slavery."
The complete list of the other honours awarded is as follows:
Order of The Bahamas - Companion
Bradley Roberts (Posthumously)
Cyril St John Stevenson , MVO (Posthumously)
Frank Howard Watson, CD
Franklin Wilberforce Walkine
Idris Reid
The Rt Rev Laish Z Boyd
Neville Wisdom
Rev Canon S Sebastian Campbell, CM
Order of The Bahamas - Officer
David Alexander Knowles
Rev Fr James Betram Moultrie
Joseph Robert Love , CD (Posthumously)
Order of The Bahamas – Member
Anita D Hilton-Bernard, CD, CMG
Sir Baltron B Bethel, KCMG, CMG
Basil O’Brien, CMG
Camille F. Johnson, CMG
Donald McKinney (Posthumously)
Estelle G Gray-Evans
Ethlyn Isaacs , OBE (Posthumously)
Franklyn Kennedy McPherson Williams
Herbert C Walkine , CMG, OBE, CVO (Posthumously)
Indira Nicole Demeritte-Francis
Leonard Joseph Knowles (Posthumously)
Margaret McDonald, CBE , CVO (Posthumously)
Maxwell James Thompson, OBE (Posthumously)
Patricia Fountain Lady Isaacs (Posthumously)
Rodney Ezekial Bain (Posthumously)
Wendell G Major, OBE
Order of Excellence
James Lawlor
John Joseph Issa
Order of Distinction - Companion
Albert Sidney Ferguson
Angela Missouri Sherman-Peter, MD
Anthony Alfred Adderley
Audrey Eloise Major-Rolle
Barbara Carey-Burrows
Barbara Zonicle
Belinda Madgalene Wilson
Berchenal A Bethel
Bernardette Thompson-Murray
Caleb Bernard Osbourne Hepburn (Posthumously)
Calvin Balfour
Carl Francis Smith
Charles James Turner
Charles Christopher Albury
Cheryl Marie Darville
Colin Deane (Posthumously)
Colin Leslie Higgs
Colleen Nottage
Creswell Sturrup
Cynthia Lorraine Duvalier
Cynthia Gibbs
Charles Davidson Hepburn, OBE
Diana Lightbourne
Doan Cleare
Earl H Seymour
Edwin Culmer
Elikam George Moss (Posthumously)
Elise Delancy
Elliston Rahming
Elma Garraway, MBE
Emily Monique Williams
Ernest John Bowe
Eugenia C Cartwright, OD
Franklyn Agustus Butler II
Franklyn J Kemp
Geannine Renee Moss
Glen Samuel Beneby
Glenn Gomez
Godfrey Randolph Williams
Harcourt Victor Brown
Harold Munnings, OBE (Posthumously)
Harrison Thompson
Hyacinth Winder-Pratt
Irene Patrica Clarke-Stubbs
Ivan Ford Butler, Jr
James Allardyce Campbell, MBE (Posthumously)
James Anothony “Tony” McKinney
Janeen McCartney
Japheth Edison Deleveaux (Posthumously)
Jeanette Bethel
Jennifer Johnson
John Berkley “Peanuts” Taylor, MBE
John Addington Rolle (Posthumously)
Joshua Sears
Kelsie Dorsett
Larry Demeritte
Leanza Elizabeth Gardiner–Keju
Leila Greene
Leona Rosalee Jane Fernander-Samuda (Posthumously)
Luther Emerson Smith
Maisie Evans
Marco Rolle
Mary Mitchell
Mary Sweetnam (Posthumously)
Melvin Carvel Seymour
Myrtis Geneva Russell N
ehemiah Waywood Francis (Posthumously)
Rev Newton Williamson, BEM
Nikkiah Meoshi Forbes
Noreen Yvonne Major (Posthumously)
Oris Stanley Russell, CMG, OBE (Posthumously)
Patricia Eaine Joan Rodgers
Patrick Ernest Bailey (Posthumously)
Patrick Wright
Peter Deveaux-Isaacs
Philip Steven Weech
Philip Miller
Philip Berlin Munroe
Raymond Julien
Raymond Roosevelt Neilly
Rena Glinton
Renae Lunel Ferguson Bufford
Rev Reuben Edward Cooper, MBE
Rhonda Sheena Teresa Chipman-Johnson
Ronald Thompson
Roosevelt Anthony Philip Bethel
Rudolph Alexander Levarity
Samuel Toney Evans (Posthumously)
Shelia Gweneth Carey
Sherrylee Denise Smith
Stevenson Smith
Talmage Raymond Leo Pinder, JP
Terrance S Bastian
Thelma Ferguson-Beneby
Theophilus Coakley
Tonya Bastian-Galanis
Washington Williams
Wilbur Courtney Preston Major (Posthumously)
Wilfred Alexander Horton (Posthumously)
Willamae Salkey
William B Donsel Styles (Posthumously)
William Edward Poitier
Order of Distinction – Officer
Andrea Sweeting (Posthumously)
Antoinette Saunders
Carmen Dawkins
Carmen Gomez
Clara Lowe
Clarice Turnquest
Cloretta Denise Cargill-Gomez
Coralee Mackey
Donna Marie Delancy
Iris Loretta Williams
Ismella Davis-Delancy
Jacqueline Priscella Barnett-Bethel
Leon Wilson
Miriam L Curtiss
Nerissa Gibson
Roger Irvin Forbes
Rosemary C Pintard-Bowe
Order of Distinction – Member
Beverly Wallace Whitfield, Governor-General's Gold Award, MVO
Bendalee Adderley
Cypreanna Winters
Eddington Alexander Burrows
Kim Saunders
Kimberley McKinney-Rolle
Paul Cecil Aranha
Sonja Annette Poitier
Order of Merit - Companion
Albert Cyril Armbrister
Andrew Johnson
Androsia Christina Fernander
Anthony Morris (Posthumously)
Arnold Edwin Josey Sr
Cheryl Lenora Carey
Christian Justilien
Daniel Ferguson
Dianne M Kemp-Dunn
Emmanuel Wesley Francis
Gary Mackey
George Willis Bethell
Gillian Gia Curry Williams
Glenroy Derrick Aranha
Herbert Zacharias “Mamba” Burrows (Posthumously)
Hubert Milton Smith
Irene Francis Charlton
Iris Rosemaria Knowles nee Dillet
Jackswell Charles Percentie
Lawrence Luke Bethell
Leroy McFarland Whylly (Posthumously)
Letitia Rose Taylor Curry
Loyd Nelson Ferguson
Mario Arlington Bain Sr (Posthumously)
Michael Eddward Sweeting
Nikolas LaDen Barnes
Paul Joseph McWeeney
Pete Joel Campbell (Posthumously)
Pastor Phalmon Alexander Ferguson
Phyllis Joy-Anne Garraway
Pastor Prince Bodie
Ralph Francisco McKinney
Richard David Moss, BEM (Posthumously)
Ruby Nadeen Beneby
Whitfield Ralph Rolle
Order of Merit - Officer
Alvan Kenneth Rolle
Ashley Anthony Rolle
Bridgette Arlene Francis-Ingraham (Posthumously)
Bruce Cedric Darville
Chaswell Andre Hanna
Damien James Robinson
David Garvin Beneby
David Rahming
Dencil Livingston Rolle
Dennis Gilbert
Derek Noville
Derek W Smith, Sr
Donnalee Veronica Bowe
Dwight Alexander Adderley
Earl Andrew Thompson
Elaine Ernestine Sands
Gary Van Smith
Godfrey Michael Ellis
Henry Curry II
James Simmons
Janet Chantel McKenzie
John Wesley Ferguson
John Beadle(Posthumously)
Judith Carol Lightbourne-Blair
Kendal Hanna
Kenneth Dudley Calvin Flowers
Lillian Hudson Jones
Milton Hanna
Neville Adderley
Rendal Coleby
Roberto Tyrone Goodman
Rodger Thompson
Shanta Emily Knowles
Sherry Beneby
Theophilus Seabron Cox
Warren Louis Dwayne Johnson
Whitney Paul Ricardo Kenny
Wilfred Ferguson
Order of Merit - Member
Anthony Stanislaus Capron
Casuarina McKinney-Lambert
Charles William Major Sr (Posthumously)
Devynne Charlton
Edward Joseph Deveaux
Franklyn Gustavus Darling-Ferguson
Lester Gilbert Herman Maycock
Marisa Dawne Mason-Smith
Robert Bob Pinder
Rudolph Balfour
Order of Lignum Vitae
Shania Adderley
Medals for Acts of Bravery
Andrew Sweeting
Sean Symonette (Posthumously)
Distinguished Service Medal
Agnes Elizabeth Ferguson
Alfreda Doralene Strachan
Alsette Cortez Deleveaux
Angela Johnson
Angela Florence Cartwright
Anita Dillet
Ann Morley-Carmel
Audrey Elizabeth Mortimer
Audrey Doloros Sherman-Dean
Augustine Ivan Roberts
Austin Stephen Roberts
Barbara Elinor Gibson
Benedict Charles Dorsett
Bercil Miller-Taylor
Betty Anne Sutherland-Brown
Beluah Carroll
Beverley Patrice Pinder
Brenda Ruth Williams
Brian Knowles
Carlotta Zinda Klass
Cedric William Bethel
Celestine Mae Donnita Allen
Christopher Austin Bain (Posthumously)
Clinton Charles Scavella
Craig L Bowe
Cynthia Olive Poitier
Daniel Henry Leadon
David Irving Ferguson
Debbie Dian McKenize Lightbourn
Delores Sweeting
Donna Grant
Dorcas Albertha Moss
Ella Jane Anderson
Elton Hinsdale McKinney
Eugeina Renea Roberts
Everette Zenus Mackey
Fiordelisa Bain
Federick Albury
Gail Patricia Wisdom
Gerald Erskine Cunningham
Gladston Charles Thurston
Harrison Franklyn Horton
Henry Dummett
Howard John Bastian
Huedley Moss
Hylene Iynesta Moss
Ian S Clarke
Idamae Diane Ferguson
Ingrid Rolle
Ivan Patrick Joseph Deveaux
Ivan Patrick Turnquest
Jeffrey Livingston Francis
Jennifer Elaine Braynen
Joseph Augusta Cunningham Sr.
Joseph Lorenzo McKenzie
Juan Pratt
Judy Ann Wemyss
Kevin Morley Sr
Kirklyn Benjamin Smith
Leroy Milton Summer
Lester Rosewell Bain
Levant Wright
Leyland “Cojack” Laing Sr
Lillian Louise Smith
Livingstone Adderley Sr
Llewelyn Henry Williams
Louise Pople nee Rahming (Posthumously)
Louvenia Ulan Rolle
Lucille Adell Scavella
Lucine Mingo Sr
Macumbla Avard Alfred Smith
Madeline Lena Young
Malachi H Roberts
Majorie Maria Wallace
Mary Mitchell
Nelson Recardo Strachan
Nolan Bartlett
Norma Eudell Roberts
Octavia Isadora King-Johnson
Patrick Bethel
Paula May McGregor
Perry Rudolph Cunningham
Philip Anthony McPhee
Ray Thomas Davis Sr (Posthumously)
Reginald Forbes
Robert Lance Simmons Sr
Rodger Gorden Mortimer
Rodney Roland Gibson
Rosemary Hanna
Ruban “Bishop” Roberts
Rudolph Whitfield Arthur
Sandra Veronica Archer
Shannalee Sands
Sharon Elmae Scavella
Spurgeon David Lightbourne
Stanley Deveaux (Posthumously)
Sylvia Rosalie Curtis
Timothy Bailey
Timothy Moses
Urvan O’Neal Moxey
Vanria Belinda Munnings
Vincent Alexander Ellis Sr
Wendell Gregory Deveaux
Wendy Quant
Wendy Fernander
Wesley Leo Thompson
Wilhemena Ruth Gibson
Willard Barr
Comments
ExposedU2C 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
LMAO......so much so that my ribs are hurting.
hrysippus 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
No one can ever accuse the nominating committee of having a racist bias. There are about 50,000 Bahamians of European extraction , there appears to be only 2 on this list of Bahamians being honoured. Very curious. And one of the recipient s is no longer alive, which is not noted.
Sign in to comment
OpenID