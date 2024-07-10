Sands: Baha Mar working to bring the Valley Boys together

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

BAHA MAR senior vice president of government affairs Robert Sands said the resort is working to unify the Valley Boys, which has broken into two factions.

The mega-resort, a primary sponsor of the Junkanoo group, will sponsor only one faction for the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parade competitions.

Mr Sands said he met with one of the factions last week and will meet with the next faction today.

He said unity is important for the Valley Boys and the wider Junkanoo community.

He said Baha Mar wants to bring the group together, get through this upcoming Junkanoo season, and address concerns early next year to get the group in “good order”.

Trevor Davis, interim chairman of the faction trying to overthrow the current leadership team, said the division reflects deep concerns about how the Valley Boys has been run over the years, including a lack of elections. Brian Adderley, chairman of the Valley Boys, accused the opposing faction of trying to sabotage it through public attacks and urged it to stop using the Valley Boys’ name.

Mr Sands declined to say how much Baha Mar has previously sponsored the Valley Boys, but said the donation has been sizeable.

Asked if Baha Mar would stop sponsoring the group if it fails to resolve its conflict, he said: “I am not a pessimist, I don’t believe in what ifs. I work towards bringing things together for unity, and we’ll cross that bridge if we have to come to it.”

Mr Davis said last week that his faction would sue the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence after JCNP chairman Dion Miller said his faction could not compete in the parades because Mr Adderley’s team registered as the Valley Boys first.

He insisted his team had the support of most people who traditionally rushed with the Valley Boys and that his faction owned the legal right to the Valley Boys’ name because he registered it as a non-profit organisation.