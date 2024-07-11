Bahamas 12U team falls to Aruba 3-0

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas put out a valiant effort against Aruba in the gold-medal match but the visiting country would prove why they were the reigning 12-and-under (12U) champions at the 2024 Babe Ruth Caribbean Championship and Invitationals.

Yesterday at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex, the host country came into the final game of the tournament sporting an unblemished 5-0 record, which included a win against the victors, but Aruba gave them a taste of their own medicine in the championship game as they won 3-0.

Head coach Greg Burrows Jr was proud of the team’s effort on home soil and simply gave credit to Aruba’s pitcher Jayden Flanegin for his efforts on the mound.

“We did an awesome job but I think we ran into a dominant pitcher in this game. Sometimes even with the exceptional hitting we have, it is hard to beat an exceptional pitcher and they had that. The guys did their best and we made a late run at the end and I couldn’t ask for much more of the kids. I think they did an awesome job and everything

I thought they would do, they did. You just gotta give kudos to the Aruba team,” he said.

Flanegin helped his team to rack up 10 strikeouts, surrendered one hit and did not give up any runs during the six innings.

Aruba got on the board first at the top of the first inning thanks to a single from Henry K. The runs continued in the top of the fourth inning as Flanegin was able to score a run off a single on a hard ground ball by Nevimar A. The visiting team would then go up 3-0 on The Bahamas as Nevimar A came home from third base and they never relinquished the lead.

The Bahamas showed some signs of life on offence at the bottom of the fourth inning. The home team had the chance to capitalise with Bosfield B in prime position to run home from third base and Colin B locked and loaded at second base.

However, Isaac Richard- son struck out as Flanegin’s masterful pitching performance continued. “In games like this where you have two good teams, one run matters. We had one inning there where we had a chance to score some runs but we didn’t get it and it was just unfortunate for us. Aruba did a great job and you gotta give it to them on that,” coach Burrows said.

Vari Burrows finished the game with 49 pitches and 29 strikes.

Newball, who played with the team for the first time, would lead the Bahamas with one hit and two at bats. He shared his thoughts about the team experience.

“It was good. Aruba slipped away at the last second. We did good in this tournament but in the last game our defence was great but our hitting wasn’t on point,” he said.

After their second consecutive tournament win, Aruba will now prepare to compete at the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series set for August 7-18 in Branson, Missouri.

The Bahamas has clinched an automatic berth in the tournament due to its hosting privileges.

Burrows Jr is expecting the team to bounce back from this tough loss and improve their play in Branson, Missouri.

“I think we are gonna be battle ready. I think it was a great opportunity for us to play against some good competition. I think it is gonna put us in a position to do even better in the World Series,” he said.

The Bahamas wrapped up the Babe Ruth Championship with a 5-1 record tied with Aruba. Puerto Rico was third overall with a 3-2 win/loss record.

Results from the 16U championship game were unavailable up to press time due to inclement weather.