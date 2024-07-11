Celebrating The Bahamas’ 51st Independence Day

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE country’s 51st Independence Day was celebrated at Clifford Park on Tuesday night, with crowds waving their Bahamian flags with pride, joy, and love.

The celebration was held under the theme “One people united in Love and Service”. The theme was an excerpt from The Bahamas’ National Pledge, noting the importance of putting differences aside and coming together. The crowd was dazzled with several singing performances, skits, dancing, Junkanoo, and other acts of culture.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, Governor General Cynthia Pratt, and other officials also enjoyed the display of talent. Mr Davis was also seen taking pictures with several people who were dressed in aqua, black, and gold.

During the ecumenical service, Bahamas Christian Council president Bishop Delton Fernander called for unity. Bishop Fernander noted people having differences shouldn’t result in destructive division, rather he encouraged everyone to be their brother’s keepers.

In view of the country celebrating 51 years of Independence, there was a presentation of 51 people, old and young, stating their wishes for the future of The Bahamas. Several people wished for more opportunities for young people, a safer country, protection of the environment, support of the orange economy, and more.

One young boy said: “I wish for a Bahamas where our Family Islands are thriving.”

A father holding his two young daughters said: “I wish for a safer and happy future for our children.”

One elderly woman wished for more equality for women in The Bahamas.

Later into the evening, Governor General Pratt inspected the Honour Guard during the Independence celebration. Officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and Bahamas Department of Correctional Services stood as she walked across the field.

After midnight, a beautiful display of fireworks dazzled the air. The vibrant firework show caught the attention of many who took their phones to capture the moment.