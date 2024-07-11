Independence Day sales don’t compare to the 50th

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

RETAILERS say sales of Independence Day merchandise remained strong but were not comparable to last year’s 50th anniversary.

Mrs Wallace, owner/operator of Janaees Uniform Centre, said many customers flocked to her store early this week as July 10 approached but, prior to that, sales were slow.

She added that this year had considerably fewer events leading up to Independence Day so there was less demand for apparel and other merchandise, with inventory left still available for purchase.

Mrs Wallace said: “At first sales started out slowly, but you know people are last minute, so from Monday it’s been a complete change.

“I feel that the 50th anniversary had more functions planned than the 51st, so while last year sometimes people would be shopping for multiple events, it’s not the same this year.”

Last year was the first time that Janaees Uniform Centre carried Independence Day-related merchandise. The retailer reported being sold out of many items weeks prior to Independence Day.

Vendors selling t-shirts and other merchandise also reported slower sales this year, with some still selling goods up to July 10.

Speaking to Tribune Business, one vendor said while he had anticipated this year’s sales to be lower than the “unprecedented” numbers seen for the 50th anniversary, he did not think business would be so slow.

He said that, last year, his business would sell out of shirts every day leading up to Independence Day and had no merchandise left by July 10.

He said: “I’ve been out here for years and I can tell you last year’s sales were unprecedented. That week before, I couldn’t stock up shirts fast enough. I had a list with people to call when I get certain sizes and I was sold out of everything.

“This year, things been so slow. I mean, I make something, so I’m always thankful for that, and I knew it wasn’t going to be like last year this year, but I wasn't expecting it to be this slow. Early in the week things started to pick up, but I still had things left over so I say let me come out see if anyone need anything to go out today and things been good so far.”