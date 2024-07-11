Overturned tanker spills diesel near Abaco homes

By RASHAD ROLLE

A SUN Oil tanker carrying oil to Bahamas Power and Light flipped over in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, on Tuesday, spilling 8,600 gallons of diesel, according to Roscoe Thompson, chairman of the Marsh Harbour/Spring City Township.

Mr Thompson said the diesel spilt was in a residential area with no houses.

He said up to yesterday, all the diesel had not been removed, and a “horrendous” stench polluted the area near the government complex. He said mango, sugar cane and other fruit trees were growing in the area and had likely been contaminated. BPL disconnected electricity for about an hour so the Sun Oil truck could be moved without incident.

“I am very concerned,” he told The Tribune. “This is the second incident that has happened under Sun Oil. This is something that local government and the community will put pressure on. If we have to take Sun Oil to court to clean this up, we will. People need to be held accountable.”

Abaco community advocate Silbert Mills broadcast the spill's aftermath live on Facebook. He noted the fire department and the environmental health officials were at the scene.

“You can see gallons and gallons of fuel escaping from the truck,” he said, urging residents to take an alternative route. He said the driver of the truck was taken to the clinic.