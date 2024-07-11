Sir Franklyn recipient of 2024 International Man of The Year at Men of Honour Awards

SIR Franklyn Wilson has been named the recipient of the 2024 International Man of Honour Award at the Men of Honour Awards in Orlando.

The celebration will take place in Orlando, Florida, on September 27 and 28, and is hosted by Onyx Magazine.

Rich Black, the publisher of Onyx Magazine and the creator of the awards, said: “We look at individuals who have established a legacy, despite the odds and they succeeded. Sir Franklyn was nomi- nated by several people, and our committee did their research and it was a clear choice for the 2024 International Man of Honour.”

Last year, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis was the inaugural Global Impact Leader of the Year at the awards for his position on climate change.

This year’s event is almost sold out. Mr Black said: “Last year, when we had The Bahamian Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis, everyone in South Florida who’s who, wanted to attend. The event was sold out and we had to turn down several people, including some high pro- file people who wanted to attend with their entourage. But we just couldn’t accommodate them.”

Sir Franklyn is the chairman of Sunshine Holdings and of Arawak Homes Limited. He is also chairman of Jack’s

Bay Developers Ltd in Eleuthera, Focol Holdings; as well as Royal Star Assurance Ltd and Sunshine Insurance and Sunshine Finance.

Sir Franklyn is married to Lady Sharon Wilson. They have three children and a foster son as well as nine grandchildren.