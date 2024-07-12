Cannabis Bill debate to start on Monday

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said he does not anticipate any amendments to the compendium of cannabis bills scheduled to be debated on Monday despite the outcry from the Rastafarian community.

He said on Friday the government has consulted extensively and feels confident that the debate will proceed next week.

Dr Darville said: “Like I said in the media, there are some people who believe medical cannabis shouldn't come and it's okay to agree to disagree, but for us in healthcare services, we are going to move Indian hemp from the Dangerous Drug Act, and that will be classified with a THC concentration under point 3 per cent and we're going to implement our medical cannabis to treat real diseases in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

He explained parliamentary colleagues met ahead of the debate and a meeting is scheduled on Friday with members of the opposition to make sure everyone is familiar with the legislation.

The administration consulted on the bills for almost eight months when it was tabled in the House of Assembly in May but many interest groups still have complaints about the bills.

The Rastafarian community is unhappy about paying for organisation or individual use licenses. Advocates for the recreational use of marijuana note that the bill does not facilitate this.

The bills legalise cannabis for religious purposes by allowing organisations to obtain an organisation licence and letting people get an individual use licence.

However, the initial cost of a religious use licence is $1000, and the non-refundable annual fee is $1000 for organisations and $500 for individuals.

Although Rastafarian priest Rithmond McKinney said the bills are a step forward for his community, he said: “I don’t think we should be able to pay a fee for any of those licences, especially for individual and the organisation.”

“Once they could prove and know they themselves as Rastafarian, especially the elder rasta who would’ve been through all of the atrocities, then I don’t think they should pay.”

Dr Darville has previously defended the bills, insisting it was a “good start” and that further consultation is possible.