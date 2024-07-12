Hatian man accused of marijuana possession with intent to supply denied bail

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A HAITIAN man accused of drug possession told a magistrate on Friday that it was her “fault” she couldn’t speak his native language after expressing difficulty understanding English during his arraignment.

Danie Meadows, 24, said this to Magistrate Raquel Whyms when she asked him if he spoke English after reading his drug possession with intent to supply charge in court.

However, Meadows replied that he spoke English “a little bit.”

When Magistrate Whyms said she didn’t speak Creole, Meadows told the court: “That’s your fault.”

He was escorted behind the court’s holding dock, and only returned before Magistrate Whyms after an interpreter arrived.

Meadows was arrested on Independence Day after police allegedly caught him with $230 worth of marijuana near Rosedale Street.

Police said they were doing routine checks in the area when they saw Meadows, wearing a mask, acting “suspiciously” in front of an abandoned building.

Police searched the defendant as a result and allegedly found him with bags containing suspected marijuana.

Police said Meadows owned up to the offence during his record of interview and was later charged with drug possession with intent to supply.

During his arraignment Friday, Meadows admitted to possessing the drugs but denied planning to sell them.

“I ain’t selling drugs. I smoke it,” he said.

After recording his not-guilty plea, Magistrate Whyms denied granting the defendant bail and adjourned the case to September for trial.

He will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until then.