Importance of new US embassy

EDITOR, The Tribune.

BEFORE the PR machine of government goes off crazily let’s put in true perspective what the truth and significance of the size of the new Us embassy is all about.

The Bahamas is one of the most heavily in demand for Us VIsA applications in this hemisphere as a result of the cruise industry - their crews ‘000’s need Us

Visas to enter the US. The Bahamas is the most convenient location. Intelligence - OPBAT - Drug interdiction the Us has state of the art satel- lite surveillance and back up in Nassau at Queen’s street under not so safe location as they are now.

Compare the embassy in Barbados modern quarter of the size. Trinidad and Jamaica far more population but the embassy far smaller.

Can we take some merit from the Us investment, note Duty Free investment $300m plus? Yes, convenience for servicing Cruise employee Visas made Nassau an opportune locale to expand. Let’s hope the wait will improve with the $300m edifice!

J K Johnson

Nassau, July 2024.



