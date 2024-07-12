Judge tells men: 'If you cannot control your liquor, don’t drink'

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO men who were caught fighting at the Independence Junkanoo parade were ordered to be on good behavior for six months or risk going to prison.

Police arrested Justin Reckley, 22, and Terrance Filsaine, 18, on July 10 after they caught them fighting on Bay Street.

Reckley claimed he was under the influence during the incident and apologized to the court for his actions.

“I was drinking,” he said. “Sorry, I want a second chance.”

Meanwhile, Filsaine’s attorney, who claimed his client was ganged and just defending himself, also asked the court for leniency.

In response, Magistrate Raquel Whyms ordered both men to be on good behavior for six months.

She also told Rackley: “If you cannot control your liquor, don’t drink.”

Both men were warned that failure to comply with the conditions of their release would result in a one-month prison sentence.