Kate Moss truly deserving of the title ‘hero’

THIS year’s National Honours have been announced – and it is the story of the person to receive the Order of National Hero whose story stands out.

Kate Moss was a former slave. she lived from 1812 to 1826, a short life, too cruelly cut short.

She lived in Crooked Island, and died at the age of just 14.

Kate was a domestic slave. She had a torn dress and was deemed to be disobedient by her slave masters for refusing to mend it. Instead, she continued to wear it openly.

Most historians, it is said, believe this was her way of letting it be known that she had been sexually violated.

For this supposed crime, she was put into the stocks, whipped repeatedly over 17 days and subjected to other tortures as well.

She was told that if only she would agree to mend her dress, the punishment would stop. She refused.

When Kate was finally released, she was sent to work in the fields right away, even though she was seriously ill. she collapsed and died soon after.

Kate came to be known as Poor Black Kate. Her cause became an important part of the abolitionist campaign in England.

Outrage over her treatment saw the slave owners, Henry and Helen Moss, charged with cruelty to Kate. They were tried, convicted and imprisoned. A kinder fate than they inflicted on Kate.

It is believed that Kate’s case helped to hasten the end of slavery. It is also believed it made other Bahamian slave owners more wary – in case they had to answer to a court of law for their own mistreatment of slaves.

As the Office of the Governor General says in a note on Kate, “Kate’s influence on these positive developments, through her heroic acts of resistance, is plain to see.”

Kate, of course, does not know the effect she had. she never lived to see justice. She suffered and died at the hands of cruel people who believed they could own another person. She suffered brutality, torture – and seemingly sexual abuse. A reminder that she was just 14 when she suffered such degradations.

She said no even when she had no expectation that anyone would listen to her. She said no even as she suffered through the consequences of doing so. She resisted, even as she was told not to do so.

Kate deserves the title of hero.

Love ya Dog

The Tribune today launches a campaign – and we hope that you will support it.

How often do you drive around and see dogs roaming loose, with no owner in sight to care for them?

How often do you see dogs chained in the hot sun, unable to roam or seek shade?

How often do you hear stories of dogs being mistreated – or see cases of that happening?

There have long been devoted carers for animals who have tried to encourage those who do mistreat animals to do better.

Today, we hope to show there can be another way. We are launching a campaign called Love Ya Dog. And you can play a part.

It does not take much. Do you love your dog? Do you treat them well? send us a picture with you and your dog, and we’ll show others there can be a better way. Tell us your name – and, of course, your dog’s name too!

We will also print some tips for looking after dogs alongside the picture.

That’s it. simple. Let’s show others that we love our animals, and encourage others to do the same.

Send your photographs to loveyadog@tribunemedia.net

We look forward to seeing your pet friends.



