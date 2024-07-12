Man found with gunshot wounds to his head becomes country’s 63rd murder

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was killed yesterday morning, the 63rd murder of the year.

Chief Superintendent of Police Anthon Rahming said shortly before 4am, police discovered the man unresponsive, suffering from gunshot injuries to his head, inside the driver’s seat of a silver Nissan Note off West Avenue near Judith P Thomson Primary School.

The driver’s side of the man’s car was shot. The deceased, who was slumped inside the car, was wearing a white undershirt, long black trousers, and black gloves on both hands.

CSP Rahming said some- thing happened within the vehicle. He said the car had two license plates attached, one of which was stolen.

He said the victim appeared to be in his late to early 30s.

A few hours earlier, police reported a stabbing incident of a 28-year-old man. Around 11pm on Wednesday, the victim had a physical altercation with a 36-year-old man at a bar on Solider Road.

The 36-year-old stabbed the victim with a sharp instrument multiple times, which resulted in the 28-year-old man sustaining injuries to his head.

The other man is listed in serious condition and suffered stab wounds to his head, neck, and upper body.

In the third incident, around 8.30pm on July 10, a man was injured in a shooting incident.

The victim arrived at a residence on Melvern Road in Yellow Elder Gardens, and upon exiting his vehicle, the occupants of a grey Japanese vehicle opened fire on him.

The 36-year-old suffered an injury to his head and remains in stable condition.