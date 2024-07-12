Minnis calls for commission of inquiry into gang activity in the country

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis called for a commission of inquiry into gang activity in The Bahamas as the Royal Bahamas Police Force faces controversy following the release of voice notes that purport to capture a financial quid-pro-quo arrangement involving a senior police officer and a murdered gang leader.

“I am extremely concerned about the trajectory we are headed in with respect to recent and disturbing events involving our Royal Bahamas Police Force and the vexing increase in criminal activity in our country,” he said in a statement.

“As gang violence spills over in our streets, as civilians and even children become casualties of these wars we are doubly burdened with the revelations that our trusted Police force could potentially be involved in the obstruction of justice that families and the citizens of our country need and deserve.

“This is a call for transparency, accountability and one that will remove the veil of secrecy from the individuals that are trying to keep our country and its citizens in fear; those who believe they are above the law.

“We have been told that law enforcement teams from the US and the UK are willing to assist, and we have been told that a team from the Security and Intelligence branch of the RBPF will lead the investigations of probe into the actions of the CID Chief Superintendent.”

Dr Minnis said a commission of inquiry would consider violence perpetuated by gangs, leaders of gangs, the influence gangs have in communities, gangs’ involvement in illegal activities relating to firearms and drugs, the relationship among gang leaders and senior law enforcement officers and allegations that undermine confidence in the RBPF.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said on Tuesday night that he found the voice notes “terribly disturbing”.

He did not provide information about how foreign investigators would be involved in the investigation. Commissioner Fernander said on Monday that law enforcement teams from the US and UK will help with the investigation, but has yet to provide details. Neither he nor police press liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings responded to questions seeking an update in recent days.