Teen girl ordered to pay $1,000 for punching woman

A TEENAGER who punched a woman in the face and gave her a black eye last month was warned not to make the same mistake again after being ordered to be on good behavior for six months.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms issued the stern warning to 19-year-old Destiny Christie on Friday after she pleaded guilty to causing harm to Georgia Darville during a fight on May 6.

The incident allegedly happened outside a lounge when the complainant was leaving.

Police said the complainant reported that Christie attacked her unprovoked and left her with several bruises, including a black eye.

Police said she further told them that she didn’t know the motive behind the and believed it was connected to her child’s father because the two went to the same church.

After admitting to the offense, the teen’s lawyer asked for the court’s leniency, noting that Christie was remorseful.

In response, Magistrate Whyms said while she understands the defendant has no previous convictions and pled guilty at the earliest opportunity, her actions were still unacceptable.

“For somebody like yourself to have prospects of becoming a psychiatrist, you cannot conduct yourself in the way that you did,” she said.

“You have to understand that even at your age, that your actions could determine your future and you could change your life in an instant.”

The magistrate told the defendant that one bad mistake could ruin her life and cautioned her to make better decisions going forward.

“What you did was egregious. It was wrong and unacceptable,” she said. “It’s not a good luck. You’re 19 years old. Don’t do anything this stupid again.”

Magistrate Whyms ordered Christie to compensate the complainant $1,000 and be on good behavior for six months or risk going to prison.