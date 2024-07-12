Toddler dies at hospital after reportedly drowning in a bucket

A ONE-YEAR-OLD boy died in hospital a day after reportedly falling into a bucket.

Detective Superintendent Darrel Weir said police received a report on July 4 from the Rand Memorial Hospital concerning a one- year-old brought in for medical attention.

He said parents told doctors the child had fallen into a bucket at their home on Frobisher Drive. The child died in hospital on July 5.

Supt Weir said investigations are continuing, and police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.