Love Ya Dog - here's how you can join in

THE TRIBUNE is calling on readers to Love Ya Dog.

We are launching a new campaign to encourage dog owners to take care of their pets - and we are calling on readers to join in.

Loretta Butler-Turner with her dogs Putin and Snowden. Photo: Dante Carrer/Tribune Staff







Former Opposition leader Loretta Butler-Turner was happy to show off her pet dogs to help launch the campaign.

Incidents of cruelty to animals continue to be high in The Bahamas, with shelters regularly reporting animals left to suffer or starve by some owners. Our streets are often filled with strays, and too often there are cases where animals are mistreated.

We want to encourage those who do treat their pets well to show them off - and by doing so letting others see a better way to treat their pets.

Mrs Butler-Turner introduced The Tribune to her dogs Putin and Snowden - and now we want you to show off your dogs.

Send us a picture of you with your dogs to loveyadog@tribunemedia.net and we will feature you in our newspaper.

And each time we share a picture, we will also share a piece of advice for how to look after your dog.

For example, given we are now in the summer heat, have you ever noticed how hot the road, sidewalk and walkways become? You are okay but what about your dog when you take him out? Be sure to have grass or shady areas for him to walk on. He has pads on the bottom of his feet that can get burned and be very painful.

So spread the word, share the love - and send us pictures of you with your pet friends. Love Ya Dog.