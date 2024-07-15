Browne condemns attack on Trump

THE Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, has joined international condemnation of the attack on Donald Trump that left the former President injured and one audience member dead during a shooting during a rally.

Mr Gaston Browne decried all forms of violence against political leaders. He said it is central to representative democracy that politicians must be allowed to campaign without threats to their lives. He declared that he was relieved that former President Trump was not gravely injured.

Browne also said that he was pleased that President Joe Biden also immediately condemned the attack on Mr Trump, adding that, throughout the world, well-thinking people must make it clear that there is no tolerance for violence in our political culture.

Mr Browne also expressed sympatht to the family of the two persons attending the rally, one of whom was killed and the other seriously injured.

“I will be sending a personal message of good will to Donald Trump, wishing him a speedy recovery,” the Prime Minister said.