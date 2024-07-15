Former US chargé assigned to Bahamas faces court

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
A FORMER US Charge d’Affaires to The Bahamas, Stephanie Bowers, reportedly pleaded not guilty last week in the United States to charges of financial crime and concealment.
Nothing indicates that the charges relate to her activity as a former diplomat in The Bahamas.
The Post and Courier, an American newspaper, reported the former diplomat appeared before a Charleston South Carolina US District Court on Wednesday, on one count of participating in a government activity to further her financial interests and two counts of concealing or falsifying information.
US District Court Magistrate Judge Molly Cherry set her bond at $50,000 with the stipulation she not travel out of the country unless authorised. The judge approved travel to The Bahamas for a funeral said to be held last week.
The news outlet reported she was indicted June 18 while she was in The Bahamas, but it was not clear what incident her charges stemmed from. Ms Bower lives in Ohio but, according to the article, owns a rental property in The Bahamas.
Ms Bowers was the Charge d’Affaires for The Bahamas from 2018 to 2020. During her tenure, she oversaw US humanitarian aid for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in 2019.
She was appointed in 2021 as a director at the American technology company Inseego Corp, but resigned on June 30.
“Ms Bowers’ resignation was for personal reasons and not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices,” the Post and Courier article reported.
Comments
birdiestrachan 2 days, 11 hours ago
Rest assured when they want to charge one with something they will find something even if it makes no sense
ExposedU2C 2 days, 8 hours ago
There's no smile on her face today.....just read the court filings describing the charges........they are a matter of public record.
Regardless 2 days, 5 hours ago
A Biden appointee no less.
zemilou 1 day, 15 hours ago
Hmm. The story notes, I quote, "Ms Bowers was the Charge d’Affaires for The Bahamas from 2018 to 2020." Check your knowledge of contemporary US history.
SP 1 day, 18 hours ago
WTF, so white people tiefin now too? 😳
ExposedU2C 1 day, 16 hours ago
Yup, which is why the hair on the back of my neck pricks every time I hear Brent and Craig Symonette are financially backing the FNM leadership while at the same wooing Pintard for future favours if he is successful in becoming the next PM.
