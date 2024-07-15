GAIN AN EDGE: The impact of Sir Franklyn on the University of The Bahamas

By the Office of University Relations

University of The Bahamas

IN 1973, while Bahamians far and wide were rightfully celebrating their beloved country’s historic procurement of governmental independence from Great Britain, the government of the day, led by the late Sir Lynden O Pindling, was hard at work conceptualising the creation of an institution it felt was absolutely necessary to transform the former British colony into a beacon of economic success and drive national development.

Prominent businessman and former legislator Sir Franklyn Wilson was one of the 38 historic figures who not only participated in the decision to authorise The Bahamas becoming an independent country, but also conceptualised the creation of the College of The Bahamas (COB) and its successor, University of The Bahamas (UB), as critical to build a more prosperous and competitive country.

“In terms of the decision to form the University of The Bahamas (UB), once the decision was made to become an independent country, there became a slew of institutions that were perceived as being necessary,” recounted Sir Franklyn. “It was like a logical next step.”

At the time, Sir Franklyn was a 20-something-year-old serving as a Member of Parliament. He vividly recalls the conversations to establish a number of key institutions that would prove to the world that The Bahamas could stand on its own two feet politically and economically. Sir Franklyn and his Cabinet colleagues knew that in order to prove its legitimacy as a nation, The Bahamas needed the means by which to develop the human capital necessary to give it a competitive advantage.

“So, for example, the Bahamas Monetary Authority had to become the Central Bank of The Bahamas; the teacher’s college and all the various bits of pieces of tertiary institutions had to be consolidated into the College of The Bahamas,” explained Sir Franklyn. “Attempts at (a national) airline to become what is now Bahamasair. And so, there were a lot of institutions that had to be created as part of this fabric of implementing the decision to become independent.”

However, it wasn’t until COB was birthed did The Bahamas cement its status as a newly independent, self-sufficient country. Via the amalgamation of several existing institutions, The Bahamas was suddenly positioned to produce the kind of homegrown academic talent necessary to legitimise its nationhood. And that, it most certainly has done, having produced many alumni who are making a difference throughout public and private sectors, across industries, professions, and disciplines locally and internationally.

What started as an institution with a meager student population whose initial academic offerings were limited to associate degrees, certificates, and diplomas, is now a vibrant university system with almost 4,500 students; multiple locations; and more than 22,000 alumni. UB bachelor degree programmes have increased exponentially with more than 60 majors and its offerings of graduate degrees and professional certifications are growing.

And, in an almost poetic twist of fate, Sir Franklyn has become one of the institution’s greatest benefactors; establishing endowment funds like the Stanley R Wilson Award for Excellence in Research; The Wilson Family Foundation Award and the illustrious Wilson Prize valued at $50,000. He and his wife, Sharon Lady Wilson, also donated $1m towards the construction of the Franklyn Wilson Graduate Centre at UB’s Oakes Field Campus, and funded the Ednol Smith Book Award in Accounting, to name a few.

That’s why, for Sir Franklyn, the country’s recently celebrated 51st independence and the University’s Golden Jubilee this year, are that much more significant to him personally and professionally.

“It’s a great feeling, and really, I could not honestly say I envisioned it,” said Sir Franklyn. “In fact, it simply serves to remind me of a passage from the prayer book of the denomination I worship with, and it speaks to, ‘Lord, grant us the things for which we dare not offer, or which in our blindness we cannot ask’. So, the fact of the matter is, I cannot honestly say I anticipated UB being what it has become, but I see it as a matter of God having granted us the things for which in our blindness we could not have asked.”

And so, University of The Bahamas continues to look towards the future to ensure that the next 50 years are marked with the same academic excellence that has brought it thus far, as it continues the legacy of knowledge, truth and integrity.