LOVE YA DOG: Senator says being a dog mom is a privilege

AFTER The Tribune called on readers to Love Ya Dog, responses are already starting to come in.

Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis has spoken of her love for her pets, Storm and Max.

The Love Ya Dog campaign encourages dog owners to take care of their pets - and we are calling on readers to join in.





We want to encourage those who do treat their pets well to show them off - and by doing so letting others see a better way to treat their pets.

Senator Barnett-Ellis said: “I have had the immense pleasure of being a dog sister/mom my whole life. Meet Storm and Max, my BAARK rescues, our BHS potcat declined to be in the photo.

“Being a dog mom is a privilege. I encourage everyone to show their pets love and attention; this includes regular check-ups, fresh food, fresh water, shade and lots of cuddles.”

Dogs need clean water available at all times. Dirty water can cause sickness and contains bacteria that can be life threatening, clean your pets water bowl daily.

• Send us a picture of you with your dogs to loveyadog@tribunemedia.net to join the campaign and show that you Love Ya Dog.