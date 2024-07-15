Olympians give young people tips on skateboarding

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SKATEBOARDING was introduced to young Bahamians on Grand Bahama during the first Skateboard Jamboree, which took place in Freeport at Goombayland on Saturday.

Carl Harris, president of Whydah Group Sports Management, invited professional international skateboarders to the event, where over 80 youngsters received free skateboards.

Olympic and World Champion skateboarders Axel Cruysbreghs, Lizzie Armanto, and Beatrice Domond taught the children and shared their passion for the sport.

Skateboarding originated in the United States and is an action sport involving tricks. It is associated with recreational activity and even art.

It debuted at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Mr Harris, who resides with his wife in Freeport, said he felt skateboarding would be an ideal option due to the lack of activities for young people.

“Having been down here for a couple years now, my wife and I living in Freeport, we noticed there are not enough afterschool activities for kids,” he said.

“With skateboarding, you don’t have to be part of an organised group. It is something you can do by yourself and there are positive benefits of skateboarding.”

More than 100 kids had registered for the Jamboree from 9am to 12 noon on Saturday. A cocktail reception was also held on Friday at Mr Harris’ residence.

Olympians Axel Cruybreghs and Lizzie Armanto were excited about the opportunity to attend the inaugural event in The Bahamas.

He said that Mr Harris, their manager, had asked them to come to Freeport and assist with introducing and teaching skateboarding to children.

He hopes that children will be inspired.

“If all these kids are able to skateboard and feel the way I feel on a skateboard, it would be nice,” he said.

“I am really excited to be here in Freeport,” said Lizzie Armanto. “It’s so lovely and the kids are so excited and eager to get out there on the ground.”

Ms Armanto said she was honoured to be among the athletes that represented skateboarding at the Olympics.

“It was really awesome, but I also think skateboarding is so much more than the Olympics. There is a whole other industry outside of it - a culture,” she added.

Ms Armanto said skateboarding is one of the easiest activities in which people can participate.

“You just need a board and a nice place to go skateboarding. It is fun and you can be part of a worldwide skateboarding community,” she said.

Beatrice Domond started skateboarding at a very early age and hopes she can inspire other black girls.

“I don’t think there is a lot of representation for black girls in skateboarding, and I am happy to let the kids see someone like me doing something like this that is different, and maybe it will inspire them to do the same,” she said.