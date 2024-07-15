Weekend recap: Bahamas Government Departmental Basketball Association

THE 2024 Bahamas Government Departmental Basketball Association (BGDBA) regular season continued with basketball action over the weekend at the DW Davis Gymnasium. Games are played every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the same venue.

Friday’s Games

The Bahamas Department of Corrections (BDOCS) Challengers defeated the Bahamas Customs Taxmen 68-58 on Friday night.

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Panthers got the best of the Airport Authority Avengers 66-61 in the second game of Friday’s double header.

Ra’Sean Minnis was top scorer for the BDOCs Challengers. He paced the team with a side-high 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

In game two, Roosevelt Whylly shouldered the load for the MOYSC Panthers with a massive double-double of 17 points, 18 rebounds and 4 dimes on the night.

The Challengers improved to a 4-2 record and the Panthers moved to 4-3 in the night league.

Saturday’s Games

Police Staff Association Royals dished out a 69-59 loss to the Beat and Teach Clinic Sharks on Saturday night. The Bain and Grants Town Cybots, the defending champions, pummeled the Bamboo Shack Patrollers 83-71 in the second game of the night. Brenden Ferguson dropped a team-high 17 points and 9 rebounds in the Royals win. He shot 6-for-10 on an efficient 60 per cent clip.

Domonique Beadle turned in a strong performance for the Cybots. He poured in a game-high 22 points, pulled down 5 boards and shot 70 per cent in the game.The Cybots have a 4-1 record and the Royals are now 2-3 for the season.

Games are scheduled to continue tonight at 7:30pm.