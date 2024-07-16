‘Bahamas stood tall on the world stage’

By BRENT STUBBS

Mario Bowleg said as the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, he was proud to be able to witness the progress of the senior men’s national basketball team in their bid to become the first team sport to qualify for the Olympic Games.

While the team advanced to the championship game a week ago in Valencia, Spain, Bowleg told the House of Assembly yesterday that the team fell short of advancing to the games, scheduled for July 27 to August 11 in Paris, France, by losing to Spain.

According to Bowleg, who served previously as the president of the Bahamas Basketball Federation and the head coach of the men’s team, the journey started 51 years ago to make The Bahamas the envy of the world.

He noted that their forefathers courageously took bold steps to pave the way for the advancement of the sport, laying the foundation for a future where Bahamians could excel on the global stage in sports, education and beyond.

“Their visionary leadership and perseverance continue to inspire us today as we build upon their legacy and strive for excellence in every endeavour,” he said.

In 2015, Bowleg revealed that the BBF embarked on a mission after they got the mandate from FIBA, the international governing body for basketball, who identified The Bahamas as a rising star in their revamped World Cup format and issued a challenge for the country to raise their game.

“As the then head coach, I vividly remember the excitement and the responsibility we felt,” Bowleg pointed out.

“From day one, I had confidence in this team, even when financial support was scarce.

“We knew the potential we had, and we were determined to prove ourselves. The decision to accept FIBA’s challenge was a pivotal moment for our national basketball programme.”

Speaking out for the first time since he returned home from the tournament in Spain, Bowleg said the transformative journey began with a new game plan, aiming to improve their skills and strategies and to establish a strong presence among their international competitors.

With a clear vision and a commitment to excellence, Bowleg said they embarked on the path that they felt would propel The Bahamas towards the ultimate goal of qualifying for the Olympics and inspiring the future generation of Bahamian athletes.

“The country faced tough opponents in pre-qualifying tournaments across the Americas,” Bowleg stated. “Each game presented an unique challenge, testing the team’s resilience and skills.

“From buzzer beating shots to intense defensive stands, every moment highlighted our team’s dedication and readiness for these contests. Financial hurdles loomed large, but thanks to the investment of the Government of the Bahamas and generous support from sponsors like the Bahamas Olympic Committee, Baha Mar, Oaktree Medical, Island Luck Cares Foundation and personal contributions from Buddy Hield and the Thompson family, web pressed forward.”

At the pre-Qualifying tournament last August in Argentina, Bowleg said many felt their victory over Argentina to qualify for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament was a stroke of luck.

“But our team knew we belonged and could compete against the world’s best,” Bowleg stated. “The team was youthful, energetic, and driven by hunger. They carried the hopes of every Bahamian on their shoulders, determined to show the world they were deserving of their place.”

At the Olympic Qualifier in Spain, Bowleg said The Bahamas “shocked the world” by defeating powerhouses such as Finland and Poland, demonstrating not only “our talent, but our resilience.”

After beating Lebanon to advance to the final, Bowleg said the final match against Spain was played under intense spotlight against a basketball giant n Spain.

“We pushed Spain to their limits, earning global respect and admiration,” he pointed out. “The Bahamas stood tall on the world stage, with our performances shinning brightly in aqua, gold and black, creating a lasting legacy in basketball history.”

Although they didn’t achieve the success acquired, Bowleg said the basketball team ignited the Olympic torch for the athletes who will represent the Bahamas when the BOC officially announces the team tonight.

“While I refrain from pre-empting the committee’s announcement, I take this moment to express heartfelt gratitude to all of athletes,” Bowleg stressed.

He noted that during an Olympic cycle, which is every four years, athletes set their sights on meeting rigorous Olympic qualification standards and their journeys demand immense dedication, blood, sweat, tears, countless hours of practice, training and competition.

“In =juries may be sustained along the way, some manageable in short periods, others necessitating extended recovery,” he pointed out. “Yet, their love and passion for their sport shine through as these athletes return to top form and peak physical condition.”

Bowleg said the Bahamas Government and his ministry are committed to providing the support needed for the success of the athletes as they recognize that their journey is intertwined with the national goals.

“Their struggles and triumphs reflect our collective experience,” he said. “By celebrating their successes, we also address their challenges. As a small but resilient nation that often exceeds expectations, we are ensuring they have the comprehensive support needed to excel in every aspects of their journey.”

The Bahamas, according to Bowleg, has had a rich history in the Olympics and they will continue the journey as they celebrate this year’s 2024 Paris team and look for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

“We must set ambitious goals now,” he stressed. “When the games were last hosted in LA in 1984, the Bahamas competed in four disciplines. I firmly believed we are on the verge of expanding our presence.

“This government is committed to preparing athletes across six disciplines for the 2028 games. I intend to collaborate closely with the BOC and the federations to strategize and achieve this goal. It is my goal to ensure our athletes have the support and resources needed to excel on the world stage.”

Again, Bowleg congratulated the men’s basketball team, headed by coach Chris DeMarco, and led by Hield, DeAndre Ayton, Eric Gordon and VJ Edgecombe, for their inspiring journey and exceptional performance, demonstrating the power of resilience and dedication.

“As we await Team Bahamas’ official announcement for the Olympics, I applaud all our athletes in aquatics and athletics, who represent Bahamian [pride with their commitment to excellence,” he said.

“Let’s unite in support that brings national unity, inspires future athletes, and promotes education through sports. Together, we will continue to advance, moving ‘Forward, Upward, Onward and Together.’”







