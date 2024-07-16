Bahamian athletes are making their presence felt ahead of Olympics

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

WITH the 2024 Olympic Games fast approaching in Paris, France, Bahamian athletes are continuing to make their presence felt on the international scene.

At the 2024 Ed Murphey Track Classic in Memphis, Tennessee, two of the three Bahamian competitors preparing to compete in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Olympics, went head-to-head in the same event to highlight the list of local athletes competing in the two-day meet.

In Friday’s final of the 100m hurdles, Denisha Cartwright, coming off her third place finish at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ National Championships last month at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium, picked up a second place finish in the final in 12.73. Charisma Taylor, who was the runner-up at the Nationals, had to settle for fifth in 13.02. American Christina Clemons emerged as the winner in 12.61. Jamaican national champion Danielle Williams trailed Cartwright in 12.81 for third and American Alia Armstrong crossed the line just ahead of Taylor in fourth in 12.95.

Earlier in the day, Cartwright ran the third fastest qualifying time of 12.86 and Taylor did the fifth best in 13.08. Williams turned in the fastest time of 12.76.

Three male competitors, two of whom contested the high jump, also participated in the meet, but their competition took place on Thursday night.

In the men’s triple jump, national champion Kaiwan Culmer ended up fourth with his best jump of 52-feet, 2 14-inches or 16.21 metres on his second attempt. His only other legal mark was 52-6 1/2 (16.01m) on his fourth attempt.

Jah-Nhai Perinchief of Bermuda won the title with 55-2 1/4 (16.82m) on his sixth try. Omar Craddock of the USA was second with 54-7 1/4 (16.64m) on his fourth and fellow American Chris Bernard was third with 53-5 3/4 (16.30m) on his fifth. Former Olympic and world champion American Christian Taylor was fifth with 15.83m in his sixth hop, skip and jump event.

And in the men’s high jump, Shaun Miller Jr was third with his best leap of 7-0 1/2 (2.15m), the same as American Vernon Turner, who got second on fewer knockdowns. Jamaican Romaine Beckford won with 7-2 12 (2.20m).

Jamal Wilson didn’t clear a height.

The athletes are now awaiting the final verdict from the Bahamas Olympic Committee on who will be representing the Bahamas at the Paris Olympics from July 27 to August 11.

Although the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations has produced a list of athletes to be recommended for selection to the team, the BOC holds the final rights and is scheduled to make their announcement on Tuesday night.