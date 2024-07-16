BFA u15 boys, girls in series of international friendlies

THE Bahamas Football Association (BFA) announced a series of international friendly matches between the Bahamas under-15 boys and girls teams and the Optimal Training Foundation (OTF) Academy from North Florida.

The matches are scheduled to take place from July 19-21 at the Roscow AL Davies Fields. Admission is free, and the public is invited to come out and support our young Bahamian players.

July 19

U15 Girls: 9am

U15 Boys: 10:30am

July 20

U15 Girls: 9am and 6pm

U15 Boys: 10:30am and 7:30pm

July 21

U15 Girls: 6pm

U15 Boys: 7:30pm

This exciting event highlights the remarkable talent and hard work of the young players in the Bahamas U15 boys and girls national programmes. These teams train through the BFA’s Centre of Excellence, which features top talent selected from BFA clubs and high school sports programmes across the Bahamas.